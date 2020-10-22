No Comments

PRN TestDrive Spotlight: New Corsair Ain’t Your Granddaddy’s Lincoln

The Lincoln Corsair scored with PRN TestDrive Spotlight host Nile Livesey

Photo: Lincoln

Since its 2012 relaunch, Lincoln Motor Company has been eager to change the conversation around its brand. Namely, the fact that its vehicles had become synonymous with old folks. And thus, Lincoln revamped its whole lineup from top to bottom, focusing on stylish, tech-savvy crossovers and SUVs. That hard work has paid off with impressive sales among younger drivers and in critical praise. Take for example a new review of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair from Perpetual Radio Networks’ TestDrive Spotlight.

Highlighted on Lincoln Canada’s Facebook social media earlier this month, the review makes a point of noting that the Corsair is not your grandpa’s Lincoln. Host Nile Livesey breaks down the features of the Corsair in great detail, touching on its advantages over competitors like the Cadillac XT4 and differences from the vehicle it replaced — the 2019 Lincoln MKC.

The super-cool Beyond Blue interior of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve

Photo: Lincoln

One of the aspects of the Corsair that gets a ton of focus from Livesey is the interior. He’s driving a Corsair Reserve with the Beyond Blue package, which upgrades to Bridge of Weir leather upholstery in a rich blue hue. This package helped the Corsair land a spot on Autotrader’s 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000. Livesey also fawns over the blue interior in his wrap-up.

After a test drive, Livesey sums up his experience: “We once again are shown by Lincoln that they know what to do with their vehicles, and I expect this will be a very popular seller for the brand.”

You can check out the PRN TestDrive Spotlight of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair below.

Watch: 2020 Lincoln Corsair TestDrive Spotlight