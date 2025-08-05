Pure Nostalgia: This Retro-Looking Mustang Pays Tribute to the Iconic ’90s Models

Ford is taking a sweet trip down memory lane by reintroducing a favorite from the past with a modern spin. The new FX Package for the latest S650 Mustang means a lot to car lovers—especially those with a soft spot for the 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra. This package not only brings back iconic early ’90s design touches but also throws in fresh features to match today’s style. And if you adored that original teal paint, you’re in for a treat as it neatly ties yesterday to today.

A tribute to the fox body mustang

The FX Package is Ford’s way of tipping its hat to the legendary Fox Body Mustang, which rolled out from 1979 to 1993. This third-generation ride has been a longtime favorite among collectors and fans because of its unique style and performance. With this package, Ford aims to spark that old excitement by mixing in familiar design cues into their modern Mustang lineup.

A cool detail is that the Mustang lettering from the 1993 model makes a comeback—both as a rear windshield sticker and a special dash plaque. These little nods are sure to hit home for anyone who remembers the thrill of driving—or dreaming about—the original Fox Body Mustang.

Design tweaks that pop

The FX Package goes well beyond nostalgia by adding specific design elements that really set it apart. The wheels, finished in white, come in two distinct styles—one directly inspired by the original Fox Body look. This gives buyers the freedom to choose a style that best fits their personality.

On the performance side, the package includes 19-inch wheels with modern rubber, a definite upgrade from the old 16-inch wheels that had 245-wide Goodyear Eagles. Outside, the ride boasts Bright Oxford White paint, white GT badges, 5.0 badges, and the classic Mustang Pony logos. If you’re after a bit more flair, Ford Performance even offers white-accent taillights.

There’s also a neat difference between the standard models and those with the Performance pack—while the usual cars come with a dark grille, the Performance versions stand out with bold white nostrils.

Inside details that charm

Inside the car, Ford keeps the nod to the Fox Body era alive with design touches that echo its spirit. Both the standard bucket seats and the performance Recaro seats are dressed in Fox Mustang-style plaid fabric, adding a retro vibe to the cabin. Extras include inserts with silver and teal (really, Adriatic Blue) contrast stitching—a shout-out to another popular hue from back in the day.

For drivers who want that authentic throwback feel, there’s even an option for a Fox Body gauge cluster design. It might be a small detail, but it really ramps up the vintage charm.

Choices and availability

The FX Package is available exclusively on GT Premium models, but Ford keeps things flexible. Buyers can choose from coupe or convertible styles and pick between a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission. Plus, selecting the package doesn’t stop you from going for other cool colors like Adriatic Blue Metallic or Orange Fury, which is making a comeback after being off the menu since 2019.

New seat belt options also let you add your personal touch—opt for orange belts, or go with blue or black ones that feature red stripes.

How to order your piece of history

If you’re itching to experience this blend of classic appeal and modern swagger, the wait won’t be long. Order books open later this month, giving fans plenty of time to grab these limited-edition rides before they hit showrooms across the country.

By offering a ton of customization options alongside thoughtful nods to its automotive legacy, the FX Package isn’t just another extra—it’s a solid pick for any true Mustang fan who wants to look ahead without forgetting where it all started.

This move shows that bridging generations isn’t something that happens only in families—it runs just as deep in car culture. Some legends never fade—they just evolve over time!