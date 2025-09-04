Priced at $1.6 Million, One of the Rarest Supercars Ever Built Was Spotted on Sunset Boulevard

The vehicle was identified by Reddit user bitpartmozart13, who posted images of the P1 with the caption “Casually driving down Sunset Boulevard.” The sighting quickly sparked reactions from fans familiar with the model’s rarity and performance.

Produced by McLaren, the P1 is one of the most exclusive hypercars ever released. It was unveiled in 2013 as part of a strictly limited run of 375 units. All models were sold within months, according to the manufacturer. As the world’s first hybrid supercar at the time, the P1’s combination of advanced aerodynamics, electric power, and internal combustion engine technology positioned it as a landmark in automotive design.

Though many P1s are stored in climate-controlled garages or reserved for private collections, this particular model was out on public roads. The encounter served as a reminder of the car’s rare presence outside curated environments.

Limited Production and Hybrid Innovation

The McLaren P1 became available for customer delivery in October 2013, following rapid sales that exhausted the entire production line. McLaren confirms that only 375 units were ever manufactured. This limited availability has made the P1 one of the most sought-after vehicles among collectors and supercar enthusiasts.

According to McLaren, the vehicle was engineered with the same aerodynamic considerations as a Formula 1 car or aircraft. The automaker emphasizes that “every surface has been designed to work,” which contributes to the vehicle’s performance and efficiency. With a top speed of 217 mph, the car delivers a combined power output of 916 PS and a torque of 900 Nm.

As reported by Supercar Blondie, these specifications place the P1 at the intersection of luxury, technology, and engineering precision, reflecting the brand’s commitment to pushing automotive boundaries.

Rare Appearance on a Public Road

Though valued at around $1.6 million, the P1 spotted in Los Angeles was not housed in a showroom or on display at an exhibition. Instead, it was photographed in motion, navigating one of the city’s most recognizable streets. This surprised many online observers who expressed admiration for the car’s actual use on the road.

One Reddit user commented, “Pretty cool to see a P1 not sitting in a climate-controlled garage and actually being used.” Another user noted their own experience, saying, “I drove my own T20 on that road,” placing the P1 sighting within a broader culture of high-performance cars being driven in public rather than stored away.

The event was viewed by many as a rare and refreshing instance of a high-value car fulfilling its intended purpose—being driven.

Continued Relevance in the Supercar Community

More than a decade after its release, the McLaren P1 continues to generate global attention. Supercar enthusiasts frequently discuss its design, performance, and legacy within the automotive world. As seen in recent stories covered by Supercar Blondie, the P1 has been the subject of restoration projects, resale at premium values, and even unique road trips to destinations where high-speed driving is permitted.

In one notable example, a Florida-based YouTuber restoring a flood-damaged P1 received a call from the car’s original designer, according to the site. The designer reportedly offered to assist or advise on the process, underscoring the model’s lasting impact among industry professionals.