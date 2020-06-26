No Comments

Reasons to Choose Mazda Commercial Fleet Vehicles

Photo: Mazda

If you’re an entrepreneur, you know that good branding can give your business an edge over the competition. You can elevate your company above the competition by outfitting your crew with smart, stylish, and safe Mazda fleet vehicles. Here are a few reasons to choose Mazda over the competition.

A Smart Choice for Families and Companies Alike: The 2020 Mazda CX-30

Long-lasting warranties

Photo: Mazda

You need fleet vehicles that work as hard as your employees. In the event that one of your Mazda fleet vehicles need a little TLC, you can count on the automaker’s warranty program to help get things rolling again. Each model comes with a three-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, and a three-year/36,000-mile enrollment in the 24/7 Roadside Assistance Program. On top of that, your fleet vehicles will be backed by the Mazda Brakes Warranty. As long as you choose genuine Mazda brake pads and shoes, you’ll enjoy the assurance of having a lifetime limited warranty on these parts.

Stunning variety

Photo: Mazda

When it comes to choosing Mazda’s fleet vehicle program, you can have your pick of the proverbial litter. Qualifying models include the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan, the Mazda6, the Mazda CX-3, the Mazda CX-5, the Mazda CX-9, the Mazda CX-30, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, and Miata RF. So, whether you’re in the market for a sleek roadster or a roomy three-row crossover, your fleet can get a vehicle that meets your demands.

Smart, Stylish, Affordable Vehicles: Apply for finances with Mazda

Save big with incentives

Photo: Mazda

Mazda vehicles already offer affordable prices alongside upscale design and remarkable efficiency. But with the incentives from the Mazda fleet vehicle program, you can enjoy even lower prices. Here’s how much you can save on each model:

2020 Mazda3 Sedan: $1,000

2020 Mazda3 Hatchback: $1,000

2020 Mazda6: $1,000

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata: $250

2020 Mazda CX-3: $750

2020 Mazda CX-5: $1,000

2020 Mazda CX-9: $1,000

2020 Mazda CX-30: $500

Currently, these savings are set to expire after December 31, 2020.

For the latest updates on Mazda news, check back with The News Wheel.