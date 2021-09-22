No Comments

Reasons Your Windshield Wipers Stay On

Your vehicle’s windshield wipers are pivotal to your driving safety. You expect them to come on when you need them, but what’s usually not expected is not being able to turn them off when you don’t need them. If you can’t get your windshield wipers to turn off, here are a few reasons why.

According to The Family Handyman writer Steve Maxwell, if you have problems with your windshield wipers not turning off, there are typically three causes.

Component problems

If your windshield wipers are acting up, the relay, the internal electric switch mechanism, may be faulty.

“A failed relay can mean the wipers won’t work at all, or they may continue to work even when turned off. Changing the wiper relay is the easiest approach and it might solve your problem. Wiper relays usually cost less than $20,” according to Maxwell.

If the switch that controls the on and off activation of your wipers is broken, this is a bigger problem to fix as the component is complex. Since replacing the switch requires taking the steering wheel column apart, you might want to trust this procedure to a trusted mechanic.

If the park switch of your windshield wipers is faulty, most likely you’ll need the motor replaced completely, according to Maxwell.

“When the park switch fails, the system no longer tells the wipers to stop at the bottom of the windshield, and they often won’t stop at all,” he adds.

Visible damage

Windshield wipers have a relatively short lifespan that can be lessened by severe weather or conditions. Take a close look at your windshield wipers and check to see if the rubber edges are intact. If they are torn, your wipers will not work well, according to YourMechanic.com. Accumulated ice and snow can affect the performance of your wipers, too.