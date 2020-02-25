Refreshed 2020 Kia Cadenza Debuts at the Chicago Auto Show
In recent years, Kia has made a trend of debuting new or redesigned versions of its vehicles in the Windy City at the annual Chicago Auto Show. Last year, the 2020 Sportage was in the spotlight while some custom Stingers caught the attention of many (including me). At this year’s show, Kia debuted the refreshed 2020 Cadenza at CAS, showing off significant updates — inside and out.
The Cadenza made its initial debut in the Kia lineup in 2010 as an executive sedan, offering luxury at an affordable price. While not as lavish as the Kia K900, the Cadenza is still well-appointed and now has an updated exterior to match its high quality interior. Enhancements on the outside include a redesigned hood and grille, new LED lighting in the front and back, and updated 18-inch standard wheels (19-inch available).
The updates are a bit more exciting on the inside, with a completely redesigned dash and instrument cluster with its audio controls now above the climate switchgear (rather than below, as was the case in the 2019 model). The infotainment touchscreen has increased in size to 12.3 inches, compared to 8 inches on the previous model, and ambient LED mood lighting is now available on the Cadenza Limited trim. Additional tech upgrades include three additional USB charging ports, an enhanced 10-watt wireless fast-charging phone charger, and standard Smart Key with remote Engine Start.
As with most of its newer models, Kia has included the updated Kia Drive Wise safety suite on the refreshed Cadenza. The sedan now has standard “Sensor Fusion,” which includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian/cyclist detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and High Beam Assist.
Nothing changes under the hood of the 2020 Kia Cadenza, as it will keep its 3.3-liter V6 engine, capable of producing 290 horsepower. It’s likely that fuel economy won’t change much as well, but those numbers aren’t available just yet. For 2019, the Cadenza could get up to 20 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 23 combined.
