Forget Cupholders: Renault’s EV Comes With a French Baguette Holder—And That’s Not Even the Weirdest Part

Renault is adding a dose of everyday charm to the electric vehicle world. With the upcoming Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the French automaker is blending nostalgic design and modern EV performance with an unexpected twist: a wicker baguette holder.

It’s not a stunt. Listed on the official Renault UK accessories page, this unique feature joins a growing list of tailored add-ons designed to make the R5 feel personal, local, and surprisingly human in a segment often dominated by sleek screens and software updates.

EV Design Meets Cultural Personality

Most electric vehicles are marketed with a heavy focus on specs—range, charging time, performance. Renault is doing that too, but the R5’s accessory program goes further by making room for character.

3D print@flins storage solutions. Credit: Renault

The baguette holder, described by Renault as a way to avoid “traces of flour and bread crumbs,” is exactly what it sounds like: a purpose-built, wicker container to store a French loaf cleanly and securely inside the car. While not yet available—Renault notes it will be offered “at a later stage”—it’s already become the most talked-about part of the car’s accessories lineup.

Personalization, Made in France

The R5’s design is inspired by the original 1972 Renault 5, and Renault is leaning into that history with 3D Print@Flins, a program that allows for local, customizable accessories produced in France at the Flins factory.

Wicker Baguette Holder. Credit: Renault

Among the options:

Large and small 3D-printed center boxes , available in multiple graphic themes (numbeR5, loveR5, witch 5, etc.) and two colors (blue or grey)

, available in multiple (numbeR5, loveR5, witch 5, etc.) and two colors (blue or grey) A center organizer with a wave-pattern design

with a wave-pattern design e-pop gear shifter covers

Illuminated door sills featuring the car’s “5” logo

These accessories aren’t just for show. They’re meant to offer clever storage solutions while reinforcing the R5’s playful retro design.

Functional Style: From Charging to Travel

Not all the accessories are about looks. Renault has also introduced more practical items aimed at making everyday EV life easier. These include:

A foldable charging cable storage system , designed for quick and compact cable management

, designed for quick and compact cable management Premium textile floor mats customized with the R5 logo

customized with the R5 logo A bright yellow protective cover branded with the number “5” to shield the vehicle from dust and scratches

For longer journeys, drivers can add a detachable towbar, a towbar-mounted bicycle rack, and an aero cargo box, extending the utility of this compact city EV beyond urban limits.

5 logo illuminated door sills. Credit: Renault

A New Kind of Electric Car Experience

Set to start at £21,495 in the UK (excluding metallic paint), the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is already being positioned as a major player in the European affordable EV segment. But what may define it most isn’t the price point—it’s the approach to making electric driving less clinical and more culturally grounded.

Credit: Renault

The accessories give the impression of a car designed with daily life in mind—from the way you organize your charging cable to where you place your bread. It’s a quiet rebellion against the trend of minimalist, screen-heavy interiors that dominate the EV space.

Not Just Another EV

Renault’s strategy is clear: differentiate not just through specs, but through design personality, local manufacturing, and a touch of humor. The baguette holder might be quirky, but it sends a message about who this car is for—drivers who want to express themselves, who see a vehicle as part of their lifestyle, not just a mode of transport.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric may not offer the most horsepower or the fastest charging, but it’s one of the few EVs that remembers cars are personal. With features that feel both useful and endearing, Renault isn’t just making an electric car—it’s making electric mobility feel human again.