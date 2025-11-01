Sam Altman Cancels His Tesla Roadster After Seven Years of Waiting — and Sends a Clear Message to Musk

It has now been seven years since Tesla opened pre-orders for its Roadster 2, and after years of waiting, customers still haven’t seen anything concrete. Among them, Sam Altman, a well-known figure in the tech world and investment sector, expressed his frustration and decided to cancel his order, requesting a refund for his deposit.

The Appeal of the Roadster 2

The new-generation Tesla Roadster had a lot to attract sports car and technology enthusiasts. With impressive promises like 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds, a top speed of over 400 km/h, more than 1,000 km of range, and a motor delivering 10,000 Nm of torque, the Roadster 2 seemed like an extraordinary car. Additionally, the SpaceX version with cold gas thrusters added to its futuristic appeal.

Despite its high price of $250,000, the vehicle was seen as a highly competitive offer, rivaling some of the world’s most powerful supercars. However, the dream remained virtual for many customers, as, after paying a $50,000 deposit for the first batch or $45,000 for later orders, there has been no tangible progress.

Sam Altman’s Frustration

Altman, who was part of the “second wave” of pre-orders, openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the long wait. The OpenAI CEO and investor made it clear that Tesla’s promise, seven years after placing the order, had lost its validity. The Roadster 2, though announced as a groundbreaking model, had still not appeared, apart from a prototype.

Frustrated, Sam Altman canceled his order and demanded a refund of his $45,000 deposit, arguing that the delivery delay had simply become too long, and the excitement he initially felt had long since faded. However, when he tried to reach out to Tesla via the dedicated email address, he received a response that was rather baffling: “The destination server rejected the request: access denied.”

The Tesla Roadster is going to be INSANE. People can judge me, but I really want to understand the product that Sam Altman just cancelled on bc it’s been 7+ yrs. When you mix a team of WORLD’s best nerd engineers w/ Elon, it’s going to be special. 🔥pic.twitter.com/HOzKCyih1K — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 31, 2025

Disappointing Customer Service

Sam Altman could have used other means to try and contact Tesla (he’s a major investor in several tech startups, and it’s likely that he has the means to get in touch with the company), but this automated response and the difficulty of getting a reply further highlighted Tesla’s often controversial customer service practices.

Altman also expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), the platform owned by Elon Musk, but received no response from Musk, even though his post gained attention from many users and journalists.

The Roadster’s Future

The question remains: when will Tesla finally deliver the Roadster? Or will this model eventually be abandoned, with the possibility of facing charges for misleading advertising or fundraising based on unrealistic promises? Many customers, like Sam Altman, are beginning to doubt the viability of this project, and the company will likely face repercussions if it doesn’t meet its commitments.

Some observers wonder if Tesla, in its shift toward electric vehicles, might put the sports car on the back burner to focus on more profitable or realistic models in the short term. It remains to be seen whether the Roadster 2 will ever come to fruition or if it will become a symbol of a bygone era in electric cars.