She Buys a Lexus RX 350 on Carvana… and Unexpectedly Gets a Second One for Free

In a time when ease and speed rule, the idea of buying a car without any fuss is really appealing. For Jana Marie, a Mississippi resident, getting a Lexus RX 350 from Carvana in April looked like a ticket to the hassle-free future. But her ride quickly turned into a hassle with missing paperwork, a finance account that just vanished, and some seriously puzzling customer service moments.

the beginning of her journey

Jana’s experience kicked off in April when she decided to buy a Lexus RX 350 online. Carvana promised her a smooth process—browse online, get financing done in minutes, and have the car delivered to her door. At first, everything looked smooth as she sent in her paperwork digitally. The car did arrive at her home after a slight delivery delay.

Even with that bump, Jana managed to make her first payment no problem. But things got weird when she never received a license plate or a temporary tag for her new ride. That missing piece set off a chain of odd events.

the vanishing finance account

When Jana tried to make her second payment, she found her finance account had mysteriously disappeared. The finance company even claimed she’d returned the vehicle—even though Jana was out and about in it regularly. Her attempts to sort the issue with Carvana only brought more confusion. Some reps insisted the car was still on its way to her.

The mix-up kept growing as multiple calls showed that her paperwork never got completed, even though Jana was sure she’d finished it back in April. Throughout her calls, she often found herself stuck on hold without a clear explanation.

dealing with customer service madness

Jana has described her ordeal as a series of dead-end calls and mixed-up updates. She’s understandably worried about driving a car that, according to the system records, doesn’t officially belong to her. Now, more than two months after buying the vehicle, she’s stuck without valid paperwork or a clear update on her financing status.

During one call, a Carvana rep told her, “Your vehicle’s on the way!” to which Jana replied, “Ma’am, I’m in the vehicle. I’ve already made a payment.” Unfortunately, even after this exchange, Carvana still hasn’t provided a solid fix for her problems.

Carvana’s troubled track record

Carvana sells itself as a trailblazer in buying cars online—a kind of service built for the “Amazon Prime generation.” But Jana’s story isn’t an isolated case. The company has faced its share of regulatory headaches in different states.

Back in 2021, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles flagged Carvana for over 30 issues, such as delayed titles and sending out expired or out-of-state temporary tags, with fines topping over $10,000. That same August, their dealership license in Raleigh got suspended for six months because of issues like not delivering titles on time and skipping state inspections.

In Michigan, Carvana was put on an 18‑month probation (later stretched by six more months) and fined for repeatedly not transferring titles within 15 days and for handing out improper temporary registrations. In Connecticut, the company settled consumer complaints going back to 2019 with a $1.5 million payment.

looking at modern convenience

Jana Marie’s experience really shows the gap between what’s promised and what happens when buying a car online these days, highlighting customer dissatisfaction. Even though technology is supposed to make life easier, mishaps like this prove that things can still go off track.

For anyone lured in by the idea of quick, effortless transactions, her story stands as a reminder that sticking to your guns and double-checking everything still matters when navigating today’s fast-paced marketplace.