She Takes Her Mercedes In for an Oil Change… and Learns It’s Been “Totaled” Over 5 Damaged Wires

A routine oil change at a Mercedes dealership turned into a nightmare for Abby Calhoun, leaving her car declared a total loss. Her TikTok video about the incident has already drawn over 1.8 million views and sparked a lot of chatter about dealership practices and customer rights.

What went down

Abby took her white Mercedes crossover SUV in for a standard oil change, highlighting the challenges of luxury car maintenance. When she went back to pick it up, she found a startling scene: the driver’s side door was ajar, exposing a tangled mess of wiring. Her video even noted that just fixing five wires would set her back a whopping $27,000. The service department couldn’t offer a clear explanation for the damage, leaving her both confused and frustrated.

She couldn’t believe that a simple oil change could lead to such costly damage. As she was getting her stuff out before the insurance company took over the car, she summed up her shock: “Imagine dropping your car off for a service and then getting a call saying it’s ‘totaled’ or will cost $27K to fix 5 wires.”

What people are saying and legal tips

After the video went viral, the TikTok community quickly came to Abby’s aid. Many suggested she get a lawyer, including a former car technician who said, “Imma say this with love. Lawyer up because there’s no wayyyyy.” Others echoed that advice, warning her not to talk to the dealership’s insurance without legal guidance.

One commenter pointed out that a lawyer might help Abby avoid issues with her loan or even get her compensated for her losses. This advice has sparked a broader conversation about customer protection and responsibility in auto services.

Similar stories and hidden issues

Abby’s case isn’t an isolated one—others have shared similar stories where dealerships wouldn’t take responsibility for service mishaps. For instance, a BMW owner recalled a frustrating incident where their car remained unrepaired despite being damaged during service.

It turned out that water damage from clogged drain holes was behind the mess in Abby’s car—a surprising culprit for many. These drain holes play a key role in preventing water buildup (which can lead to problems like mold and rust) if they’re not kept clear.

In Abby’s own words, “I’ve learned that this isn’t something a lot of ppl know about or even heard of until A. It happens to them or B. Someone brings it to their attention.”

Keeping your car’s drainage system in check

Regular checks and cleaning of your car’s drain holes can help avoid expensive repairs like Abby’s. For anyone looking to learn more about caring for these systems, sites like Mechanic Base and ClickMechanic offer useful tips on how to do it right.

Motor1 is continuing to follow up with both Abby Calhoun and Mercedes for more details on this case. The whole situation is a good reminder for drivers to stay on top of their vehicle’s upkeep and to know what to watch out for when it comes to routine maintenance.