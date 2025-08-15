She Thought She Was Getting a Normal Oil Change — Until She Found Out What the Technician Really Put in Her Engine

A recent claim by a Walmart service technician has set off a wave of concern among car owners who rely on the retail giant for their auto care. The fuss centers on claims that Walmart Auto Care Centers are using recycled oil instead of fresh oil during oil changes. This claim, made by a technician named Trish, has quickly spread online and could have serious repercussions for consumers.

Viral TikTok video sparks debate

The chatter started when Trish, known as @pyt21_ on TikTok, shared a video where she spilled what she calls insider info about Walmart’s practices. Her video went viral, racking up over 468,000 views as of Monday. In it, Trish alleges that the oil taken from customers’ cars is being reused at Walmart. She points out that even though the used oil might get filtered, it just can’t be completely cleaned of all contaminants.

Trish warns that using reclaimed oil could cause its performance to drop dramatically—from around 7,500 miles to about 1,500 miles before another change is needed. “If you want to save $20 to [expletive] up your engine in the long run, that’s on y’all,” she says in her video. This warning struck a chord with many viewers worried about potential engine mishaps.

Explaining re-refined oil practices

In a follow-up video, Trish breaks down how used motor oil is recycled. She points out that an online search shows Walmart actually accepts used motor oil for recycling. Her findings, backed up by several websites, reveal that used oil can be re-refined into new motor oil or converted into industrial fuel or raw materials.

Re-refined oils are processed to remove contaminants and meet industry standards for quality, making them acceptable substitutes for fresh motor oil. The California Department of Toxic Substances Control backs this up by noting that used oil can be re-refined over and over since it doesn’t wear out—it just gets dirty.

Mixed public reactions and Walmart’s stance

The public’s response to these claims has been all over the map. Some drivers have expressed distrust towards Walmart’s services on sites like Reddit. Comments vary from outright reluctance to use Walmart for any auto repairs to stories of bad experiences with shoddy work and careless mistakes. One Reddit user bluntly remarked, “I wouldn’t [expletive] in a Walmart, let alone let their employees touch my [expletive] cars.”

On the flip side, others defend Walmart’s auto care, arguing that oil changes are pretty simple tasks that discount chains can handle just fine. Despite the varying opinions, Walmart hasn’t made its side of the story very clear. Their website mentions offering different types of oils—synthetic, high-mileage, and conventional—but it doesn’t specify whether they’re new or re-refined.

When asked for a comment, a Walmart employee said they needed the specific location details to offer more info and noted there’s no dedicated media department or corporate contact number for press inquiries.

What it means for drivers

As this story unfolds, it raises some important questions about transparency and keeping customers in the loop when using big retail chains for auto services. Motor1 tried reaching out to Trish on TikTok for more details but hasn’t heard back yet.

For drivers planning their next oil change, this issue highlights the need to know exactly what’s being used in their vehicles. Even though re-refined oils are generally safe and work well when processed properly, it might be a good idea for consumers to double-check what kind of oil they’re getting at places like Walmart before going ahead with maintenance.

How this controversy will steer customer choices is still up in the air, but it certainly shows how social media can play a big part in shaping opinions and holding major companies like Walmart accountable.