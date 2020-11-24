No Comments

Maserati MC20 Unexpectedly Heads to the Ski Slopes

Photo: Maserati

The long-awaited Maserati MC20 has only recently been revealed, and U.S. deliveries won’t begin until about a year from now, but that hasn’t stopped the Italian automaker from imagining its new supercar in the most unlikely places…including ski slopes.

Following the unveiling of the MC20, Maserati had also announced a new “Fuoriserie” personalization program that includes three one-off special editions of its Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte vehicles. Now, the program seems to have turned its attention to the MC20.

Featured on the Maserati Fuoriserie Instagram account is an all-weather MC20 going sideways down a snowy piste. It seems to be a highly modified version of the car with a lifted suspension, snow-ready slatted tires, ski rack mounted above the engine bay, and to top it all, a pretty snazzy orange paint job — because why not? On the custom front plate, you may also note the car’s nickname: “gatto delle nevi,” Italian for snow cat.

Unfortunately, anyone seeing these images and hoping to buy a future, off-road-ready MC20 straight from the dealership should probably hold back their optimism. In the past, Maserati made it clear the Instagram account was not meant to show off cars it planned to build, but rather to play a game of “what if” and explore the possibilities of what a Maserati could be. Or, more specifically, what an owner could turn their Maserati into via the Fuoriserie program.

In other words, while that means Maserati won’t make a production version of its 621-horsepower, twin-turbocharged snow cat, owners should be able to make it happen, provided they are willing to spend the money on factory-backed customizations.

We doubt many or any MC20 owners would see this as a fitting way to spend their money — after all, you’d probably have more fun on an actual snowmobile — but the concept does serve its intended purpose: showing what the Fuoriserie program is all about.

And now we know. If you’re the kind of guy who wants to modify a $200,000 track car to shred powder on ski slopes, Maserati says, “Hell yeah fratello, go for it.”