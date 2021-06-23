No Comments

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Square Up in AGT Kia Ad

It’s Klum vs. Vergara in a new Kia spot for America’s Got Talent

Photo: Kia

Kia has had a partnership with America’s Got Talent for some time now. The automaker even gifted two 2021 K5 models to both the winner and runner-up of season 14, with host Terry Crews noting that the season was a “turbocharged journey.” In a brief new ad that premiered on the America’s Got Talent Twitter account today, season 15 judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara go head-to-head in two Kia Stingers — with their fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel riding shotgun.

In the 1-minute clip, Howie is seen driving up in a 2022 HiChroma Red Kia Stinger GT2. He’s there to pick up his co-judge Heidi, but she has other plans. The German-American model and fashion icon quickly kicks Howie out of the driver’s seat. As soon as she gets behind the wheel, she instinctively knows how to use the UVO link voice-command navigation system and asks Howie how fast the Stinger can go. Howie doesn’t know (it’s 167 mph, btw) but nervously replies, “The guy says it’s like 368 horsepower.” (Thanks to a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6.)

Photo: Kia

Suddenly, fellow judge Sofia Vergara pulls up next to them in a 2022 Ascot Green Stinger GT2 with beige Nappa leather seats. Simon Cowell is in the passenger’s seat and they’re also on their way to the AGT stage. While the two men exchange pleasantries, Heidi revs the engine and glares at Sofia, assumingly initiating a race. Sofia instantly knows what’s happening and revs back as the men get more nervous by the second. As Sofia continues to glare back at Heidi, Simon reminds her of the back injury he acquired from a bike accident last August before the screen cuts to black.

That’s certainly one way to get their Twitter followers’ attention, but I was personally waiting for some action shots of the two stars racing through the streets to get to Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the show. I’m hoping there will be a follow-up ad (or more) as the season progresses. AGT is only in the auditions phase right now through the end of the month, so there’s no telling what this Kia partnership will bring or if the brand will gift more vehicles to the finalists.

Watch: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara go head-to-head

Serving up talent, speed, and performance. In partnership with @Kia. pic.twitter.com/BdTPLRVO1N — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021