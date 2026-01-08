Sony and Honda Unveil First-Ever Electric SUV with Built-In PlayStation Gaming

This all-electric SUV integrates PlayStation gaming via PS Remote Play, allowing passengers to stream their favorite PlayStation games directly within the vehicle. With a vision of creating a “creative entertainment space,” the collaboration between the two tech giants promises to reshape the driving experience.

The Afeela Prototype is part of the ongoing partnership between Sony and Honda under the banner of Sony Honda Mobility. The Afeela 1, the first vehicle to launch from this joint venture, will also feature PS Remote Play, allowing users to access PlayStation games from their PS4 or PS5 consoles while on the road.

The Afeela 1 will be available starting in 2026, offering a seamless in-car entertainment experience with its advanced infotainment system, which includes an integrated display and premium audio system. The larger Afeela Prototype 2026 SUV, however, won’t enter production until 2028 at the earliest, but it will also likely feature this innovative technology, enhancing the entertainment options for future car owners.

At the Sony Honda Mobility Press Conference at CES® 2026, we introduced our all-new concept model, AFEELA Prototype 2026.



A glimpse into what's ahead, shaped by our vision for the future of mobility. pic.twitter.com/B1CsNvq0wc — AFEELA (@shmAFEELA) January 6, 2026

A New Way to Travel

The Afeela Prototype SUV represents a major leap in combining cutting-edge automotive technology with high-tech entertainment. The PS Remote Play feature will allow passengers to stream games from their PS4 or PS5 consoles through the Afeela In-Vehicle Infotainment system. This system integrates a high-quality display and a premium audio system, providing an immersive gaming experience while traveling. By connecting to a PlayStation console at home, the system will let passengers continue their gaming sessions on the road, essentially transforming the vehicle into a mobile gaming hub.

Sony Honda Mobility’s integration of PlayStation games into the vehicle is a direct response to consumer demand for seamless entertainment. As cars evolve from transportation tools into multi-functional spaces, the Afeela 1 and its successor, the Afeela Prototype 2026, are pushing the boundaries of what in-car technology can offer. The introduction of PlayStation gaming represents just one aspect of this transformation, making travel more engaging and entertaining for passengers.

Autonomous Driving and the Future of Mobility

Another major selling point of the Afeela Prototype 2026 is its ambition to achieve Level 4 autonomous driving. This means that the vehicle would be capable of operating without any input from the driver, opening up the possibility for a fully immersive entertainment experience.

This autonomy allows the cabin to become a “drive-less” space, where passengers can enjoy in-car entertainment without the need to focus on the road. The integration of PlayStation gaming within this context makes even more sense, as passengers could engage in their games or other entertainment during their journey.

Level 4 autonomy is one of the key advancements that Sony Honda Mobility is working toward with the Afeela line. The vehicle will be equipped with 40 sensors, including 18 cameras, 9 radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, ensuring safety and precision during autonomous driving. This next-generation technology will play a crucial role in enhancing both the driving and entertainment experiences, making it possible for users to enjoy a wide range of activities in the car, from gaming to watching movies, all while the car drives itself.

The Pricing and Availability of the Afeela 1

While much of the focus has been on the innovative technology in the Afeela Prototype 2026, the Afeela 1 is the first car from this collaboration to go into production. Set to launch in 2026, the Afeela 1 will offer PS Remote Play as a standard feature, marking it as the first production vehicle to integrate PlayStation gaming into its infotainment system.

The price of the Afeela 1 starts at $89,900, but the cost can rise significantly based on the car’s specifications. Given that the Afeela Prototype 2026 is a larger SUV, it’s expected to have a higher price tag once it enters production, but Sony Honda Mobility has not yet provided a definitive price for the SUV.

The Afeela 1 is expected to offer a range of approximately 300 miles, with performance varying depending on factors such as temperature, driving habits, and battery health. This performance will be complemented by the car’s premium features, including the integration of PlayStation gaming, autonomous driving capabilities, and a suite of sensors designed to enhance safety and usability.