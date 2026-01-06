Sony and Honda Unveil New Electric SUV for U.S. Market

The vehicle, which follows the earlier Afeela 1 sedan, is slated to launch in the United States in 2028 at the earliest, expanding the brand’s presence in the premium EV segment.

This new prototype arrives as the electric vehicle market in the U.S. begins to cool, with a 2.1% drop in EV sales in 2025, the first year-over-year decline since 2019. Still, Afeela is moving forward with its product roadmap, positioning itself in the higher-end of the electric spectrum despite economic headwinds and the end of the federal EV tax incentive, which has impacted buyer interest.

Blending Minimalist Design And High-riding Form

While referred to as an SUV, the prototype presented at CES strays from traditional sport utility design. It features a high-riding sedan-like silhouette, drawing comparisons to the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept, though the Afeela prototype shows a less exaggerated and more balanced profile.

The design remains consistent with the styling of the Afeela 1 sedan, adopting a minimalist approach across its exterior. The prototype is characterized by smooth surfaces, minimal angles, and no visible door handles, creating a clean, seamless look. While understated, the design aligns closely with Sony’s earlier Vision-S 02 concept, first revealed at CES 2022, reinforcing the continuity in the brand’s design language.

2026 Afeela prototype – © Afeela

Technical Details Under Wraps, Dimensions Drawn From Earlier Concept

No mechanical or performance specifications have been disclosed for the prototype. Technical details remain shrouded in mystery, with Sony Honda Mobility yet to share powertrain or range information.

However, reference is made to the preceding concept vehicle, which measured 192.7 inches (4,895 mm) in length, 76 inches (1,930 mm) in width, and 65 inches (1,650 mm) in height. It rode on a 119.3-inch wheelbase, was equipped with 20-inch wheels, and had a curb weight of 5,467 pounds (2,480 kilograms). These dimensions offer a likely approximation of what the production version could resemble, though no confirmation has been given.

Uncertain Pricing, Long-term Global Ambitions

Pricing for the SUV has not yet been revealed. The Afeela 1 sedan starts at $89,900 in its base Origin trim and reaches $102,900 in the top Signature trim, suggesting that the SUV, when finalized, will likely be positioned in a similar premium bracket.

The Afeela 1 will not be limited to the U.S. market. It is set to launch in Japan in the first half of 2027, and while Sony Honda Mobility has not confirmed international plans for the SUV, an expansion into additional markets appears plausible based on the company’s existing strategy. Still, Afeela faces an uphill battle in securing a foothold, particularly with consumer hesitation in a softening EV landscape.

Facing Headwinds In A Shifting U.S. EV Market

The timing of Afeela’s SUV unveiling coincides with growing challenges in the electric vehicle sector. Cox Automotive reported a drop in EV sales across the U.S. last year, ending a steady growth trend seen since 2019. The expiration of government incentives further complicates the market for premium electric models like those under the Afeela banner.

Despite these setbacks, the joint venture between Sony and Honda represents an unconventional and potentially appealing combination of automotive engineering and digital innovation. The unveiling of a second vehicle prototype in the span of a year signals that Sony Honda Mobility is committed to long-term development, with its SUV concept aimed squarely at expanding its presence in a competitive and evolving global EV market.