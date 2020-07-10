No Comments

Specs Revealed for the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo Engine

Photo: Mazda

It’s official — the beloved Mazda3 is about to get even better. Earlier this year, we reported that the Mazda 3 was rumored to be getting a turbo engine, based on a new vehicle code that read “MAZDA3 HB PP TURBO.” Now, that’s been confirmed, and the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is slated to get a mill that delivers a maximum of 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

A spirited and refined ride

Photo: Mazda

To achieve 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, you’ll have to fuel the Mazda3’s Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbo engine with premium gasoline. On regular gasoline, it’ll deliver a respectable 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Working in concert with the newly updated i-Activ all-wheel drive, the turbo engine delivers tons of torque for a refined, responsive driving experience. Currently, there don’t seem to be any plans to release a manual transmission version.

The introduction of a turbo engine hearkens back to the days of the MazdaSpeed3. However, the automaker has no intention of resurrecting the nameplate. According to Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto, the MazdaSpeed name doesn’t fit with the brand’s current image.

Get to know the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo

Photo: Mazda

In addition to its updated driving dynamics, the 2021 Mazda3 is loaded with technology. Every model comes standard with handy tech tools like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, and an 8.8-inch touch screen. It also comes standard with the i-Activsense safety technology suite, which includes Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, the Adaptive Front-lighting System, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Alert.

Choose the Premium Plus Package for a few extra stylish tweaks. The hatchback model gets a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam, while the sedan gains a gloss black rear lip spoiler.

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is expected to arrive in dealership late this summer. For the latest updates on the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, stay tuned to The News Wheel.