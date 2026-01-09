Stellantis Cancels Plug-In Hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe for 2026

The company’s decision marks a significant shift in its electrification strategy, as Stellantis moves away from PHEVs in favor of other electrified solutions, such as hybrid and range-extended vehicles, which it believes better align with customer needs.

The phase-out of Stellantis’ PHEVs follows a series of challenges, including underwhelming sales of electric vehicles and recurring recalls plaguing its hybrid models. According to a Stellantis spokesperson, the company is pivoting to more competitive electrified alternatives starting with the 2026 model year. As a result, these vehicles, once seen as leaders in the hybrid market, will no longer be available to consumers.

Jeep’s 4xe Models No Longer Available

The discontinuation of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is especially notable, as these models were among the best-selling PHEVs in the United States. However, both have faced technical problems, including a major recall issued earlier this year. Jeep found that the vehicles might contain residual sand in their engines, which could severely affect their durability.

Despite the end of the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe for 2026, Stellantis has assured that the 4xe name is not gone for good. It will be used on future range-extended electric models, such as the upcoming Grand Wagoneer facelift and the electric Ram 1500 REV.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe – © Jeep

Stellantis Shifts to Other Electrified Solutions

According to Stellantis, the decision to phase out its PHEVs comes as part of a broader strategy to develop more competitive electrified vehicles. The company plans to focus on hybrid and range-extended powertrains that better meet the evolving preferences of consumers.

For instance, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee will offer a traditional hybrid powertrain that doesn’t require plugging in to charge. This shift in focus also means that models such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale will no longer offer a PHEV option for the 2026 model year, and it is likely that other vehicles, including the Dodge Hornet R/T, will also drop their plug-in hybrid variants.

2026 Jeep Cherokee – © Jeep

What Comes Next for Stellantis?

While Stellantis is pulling the plug on its PHEV models, it is not abandoning its electrification ambitions. The company continues to invest in fully electric models, such as the recently launched Jeep Recon EV.

Stellantis has also committed to producing models like the Dodge Charger EV and the Jeep Wagoneer S, both of which are expected to be part of the company’s next-generation electrified lineup. The focus on these vehicles suggests that Stellantis is doubling down on the future of fully electric and traditional hybrid cars, leaving behind the plug-in hybrid segment.