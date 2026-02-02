Why Stellantis’ Next Strategy Could Shake Up Its 14 Brands

It’s the kind of date that quietly changes the course of a group. No flashy slogans or product launches, no public hype. But behind the closed doors of Auburn Hills, Michigan, something decisive will happen on May 21, 2026. That’s when Stellantis will unveil its new strategic plan, its first since the departure of Carlos Tavares and the arrival of Antonio Filosa at the helm.

The announcement has been expected for months, but now it’s official. And it comes at a time when the group seems to be navigating more uncertainty than ever, particularly in Europe, where its foundations have started to crack.

A Turning Point Under New Leadership

Stellantis will use its Investor Day 2026, held in the US, to present this new roadmap, according to L’Automobile Magazine. The choice of location is anything but symbolic. The group, formed in 2021 by the merger of PSA and FCA, appears to be leaning back toward its North American roots, more profitable, more stable, and increasingly prioritized.

Since his appointment, Antonio Filosa has already reshuffled the internal balance of power, favoring profiles from the Fiat-Chrysler galaxy over those from the “French camp.” A telling move, especially as many of the group’s strategic challenges are clustered in Europe, where it remains the second largest player behind Volkswagen, but with shrinking ground. Its market share dropped to 16% in 2025, from over 23% at launch, a slow erosion, marked by sharp contrasts between its 14 brands.

Unequal Brands, Uneven Prospects

The group’s performance varies wildly between brands. Peugeot still carries much of the weight, thanks to models like the 3008 and 2008, while Opel struggles to maintain relevance in Germany and the UK.

At the other end of the spectrum, DS, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo continue to underperform, despite repeated attempts to reinvent them. The group’s next strategy could mark a turning point, possibly signaling repositioning or integration efforts.

Sources within Stellantis, quoted by Reuters, suggest that while no outright brand shutdown is planned, internal discussions about viability have intensified. The logic is simple: with 14 brands on the roster, overlaps are inevitable, and the group must choose between emotional legacy and economic efficiency.

From “Dare Forward” to Pragmatic Realism

The upcoming plan will replace Dare Forward 2030, a strategy designed by Tavares with bold ambitions for electrification and global presence. But times have changed. Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe is plateauing, and Stellantis is adjusting its rhetoric. In the US, it has even revived the V8 Hemi, a move that was hard to imagine just a year ago.

This shift isn’t unique to Stellantis. As noted by Bloomberg, several manufacturers are recalibrating their energy transition goals, betting on a longer hybrid phase or maintaining internal combustion engines where margins remain attractive. Stellantis seems to be joining this movement, not abandoning EVs, but moving toward regionalized strategies, rather than a one-size-fits-all electrification policy.

The Elephant in the Room: Overcapacity

One of the thorniest issues is industrial overcapacity, particularly in Europe. The group owns several large plants, some of which are underused. Even small shifts in production output or consumer preference can make these sites economically unsustainable. Yet reducing capacity is politically sensitive, especially in France and Italy.

This raises difficult questions. Should Stellantis consolidate production? Relocate some operations? Or even divest some assets? None of these options are easy, and all involve trade-offs between short-term savings and long-term resilience.

More Than Just a Date

So yes, May 21 is “just” an Investor Day. But behind the financial terminology lies a broader issue: Stellantis needs to reassert its direction, reconcile its global ambitions with regional realities, and find coherence across its vast portfolio of brands. Whether the Filosa era will mark a return to pragmatism, or simply a shift in priorities, remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: the industry will be watching. And with competitors like Cupra quietly gaining ground, 300,000 registrations in Europe last year, according to JATO Dynamics—Stellantis can’t afford to miss this moment.