Subaru Celebrates Milestone of Supporting 750,000 Students

Photo: Subaru

Subaru is committed to showcasing that it’s More Than a Car Company and that can be seen through the Subaru Love Promise. One of the core pillars of this project is Subaru Loves Learning. By working with organizations like AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru has helped tons of students and teachers.

In fact, Subaru is celebrating an incredible milestone as part of its education initiative. The automaker has calculated that it has helped a whopping 750,000 students nationwide this year when partnering with AdoptAClassroom.org. This included providing critical resources and supplies that helped students and teachers succeed.

“At Subaru, we believe that every student deserves a fair opportunity at a quality education. We are incredibly proud of the progress achieved in supporting over 750,000 students, and we know the importance of continuing to support students and teachers around the country to have the best learning environment possible,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.

To kick off the 2024-2025 school year, Subaru will start its initiative at home in Camden, New Jersey, where the brand’s headquarters is located. Subaru is adopting all of the kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms in the Camden City School District. This will help 122 classrooms and 2,090 students across eight schools.

According to Subaru, 92% of teachers in the U.S. have students with families that can’t afford their school supplies. This leads to educators using money from their own pockets to ensure that students succeed. But most teachers being severely underpaid, so doing so is not ideal. That’s where Subaru and AdoptAClassroom.org come in with supplies like paper, pencils, crayons, and so much more.

If you want to help out schools across the nation, you can do so by making a donation on the AdoptAClassroom.org website. You can also choose the “Fund A Teacher” option and donate toward their specific goals.