Subaru Legacy Scores Spot on Wards Best UX List

Photo: Subaru

Another day, another award for Subaru. This time, the automaker snagged a position on Wards Auto’s list of the 10 cars with the best overall user experience. The recipient in 2020 is the Legacy, and it follows in the footsteps of predecessors like the Outback in 2019, the Ascent in 2018, and the Impreza in 2017.

It earned its name for a reason: The 2020 Subaru Legacy

In order to quantify user experience, Wards’ editors looked at a wide range of features, including how intuitive the infotainment system was, whether or not it was difficult to navigate digital menus, technology, advanced driver-assistance systems, and more. In short, they were blown away.

Everything Wards loved

Starting up front, Wards writer Christie Schweinsberg praised the 2020 Legacy’s 11.6-inch vertical infotainment display — which Subaru claims is “the largest, most advanced system ever” in one of its vehicles. Schweinsberg even compared it favorably to the screen in the award-winning Outback. Next, the judges adored the way it worked, citing its responsive navigation, large icons, and smartphone connectivity, calling the latter “one of the quickest pairing processes we’ve ever experienced.”

The judges were wowed by advanced safety systems, referring to the full suite as “some of the best-performing driver-assist tech in any vehicle tested.” Two of their favorite add-ons were the Cruise Control Acceleration Characteristic feature and Subaru’s proprietary DriverFocus. The former allows you to customize the Legacy’s acceleration when you’re moving from a standstill, and DriverFocus teams up with the EyeSight system to make sure you’re not getting distracted or dozing off while driving.

One judge was particularly fond of the navigation system’s available eBird app integration, which can help avid bird-watchers track sightings and share them with others.

With its latest generation of vehicles like the Outback, Ascent, and Legacy, it seems that Subaru is once again raising the bar for both itself and the industry by doing what it does best: putting people first.

