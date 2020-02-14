No Comments

Subaru Responds to Bizarre Singapore Concept

A more reserved version of the one from Singapore

Photo: Subaru

Last month, I wrote about a Subaru concept car that debuted at the Singapore Motor Show. It possessed a fair number of unconventional design and construction elements, but the thing that caught my — and many other peoples’ — eye was its name: Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition. Now, Subaru has reportedly responded to the not-at-all subtle acronym that the name creates.

I started looking back into this story when I stumbled onto a Snopes article about whether the concept was, in fact, a real car. The page stated that the vehicle was an actual display at the Singapore Motor Show, but that Subaru had “nothing to do” with it or its name, and that both were the product — or, fault, if you prefer — of an independent distributor at the show.

That story was corroborated by The Drive writer Kyle Cheromcha, who claims to have received a letter distributed by Subaru to dealerships, wherein the automaker both apologized for and disavowed any culpability in the naming incident. The letter came from a source who wished to remain anonymous, and Subaru has yet to release an official statement (which, you know, kind of makes sense), but the tone of the letter seems to be in line with the brand’s image.

What did they say?

According to the letter, Subaru apologized for the potentially obscene acronym, reinforced that the naming of the vehicle did not reflect its values, stated that it had stricken the name from the vehicle’s podium. The message concludes with Snopes-affirming the sentence, “This vehicle was created by the distributor for the Singapore Motor Show and it goes without saying that this car will not be available in the United States.”

As tragic as it is that nobody stateside will get to drive a Subaru as… unique-looking as the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition, it’s probably for the best that its acronym not be attached to the brand’s community outreach and environmental preservation programs.

