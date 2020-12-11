No Comments

Subaru Reveals Pricing for 2021 WRX and WRX STI

Photo: Subaru

Since its introduction in 1992, the Subaru WRX and WRX STI have served as the gold-standard for high-performance, street-ready rally cars. On Dec. 10, the automaker announced the price attached to both 2021 models, as well as some exciting new information on performance specs.

What to expect from the 2021 WRX

The base 2021 Subaru WRX will cost $27,495 — the same price as the outgoing 2020 model. It will be available in three trim levels: WRX, WRX Premium, and WRX Limited, with the most expensive model starting at $33,995.

No matter which trim level you choose, you’re in for a thrill. The WRX comes standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, a six-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged BOXER engine that blasts out 268 horsepower. For enhanced control, you can upgrade to a Sport Lineartronic continuously variable transmission with manual shift modes.

What to expect from the 2021 WRX STI

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI — the even sportier version of an already sporty car — starts at $37,245 and offers two trims: base and Limited. The $250 price jump over last year’s model more than proves its worth once you catch a glimpse at what’s under the hood. To start, it features an exclusive 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that generates an exhilarating 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque.

It doesn’t stop at power, though. The 2021 STI boasts a Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. If that’s not enough, you can rely on 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels Brembo Brakes with six-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers to help you brake and corner with ease.

You can expect to see both the 2021 Subaru WRX and WRX STI at your local dealership starting in March of next year. Just remember to stay under the speed limit until you reach the track.

