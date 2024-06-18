No Comments

Subaru Sells 3 Millionth Outback SUV in Florida

Photo: Subaru

One of the most popular Subaru models is the Outback SUV. Thanks to its modest size, advanced safety systems, and capability, it’s a great option for those wanting a safe yet adventurous vehicle. The SUV is so popular, in fact, that Subaru recently celebrated selling its 3 millionth Outback to a customer in Jacksonville, Florida.

At Subaru of Jacksonville, four-time Subaru owner David Jett arrived for delivery of his new 2024 Outback. He was greeted by Phil Porter Jr., the general manager at the store, and two associates from Subaru of America. While Mr. Jett didn’t get the Outback for free, to my knowledge, there were some fun items included in the photo. It looks like there were a couple of BruMate Toddy XL tumblers with Subaru branding as well as a travel cooler sitting in front of the lucky Outback buyer.

To go with the momentous occasion, the Subaru of Jacksonville GM said, “We were excited and honored to sell the 3 millionth Subaru Outback in America to our long-time customer, David Jett. It’s a testament to our customers’ brand loyalty and the enduring appeal of a vehicle that truly embodies adventure, reliability, and safety!”

2021 Subaru Outback

Photo: Subaru

After driving a Forester for the past 5 years, I totally get the hype for the brand. In the past, I’ve driven Saturn (R.I.P.), Mazda, and Toyota vehicles. But my wife bought her Forester and I quickly became a fan, especially after visiting our local Subaru dealership for friendly service. (No, I’m not a Subaru shill. I just really appreciate a brand that is kind and doesn’t attempt to upsell you every time you visit.) This continued premium service seems to be working for Subaru, as the company that saw a revenue increase of 24.6% from April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024.

This is also a company that prides itself on giving back to local communities through the Subaru Love Promise. This commitment contains five core pillars: Education, Pets, Health, Environment, and Community. From adopting classrooms to creating spaces for kids to play safely, Subaru continues to give back to the Camden, New Jersey, area and beyond.