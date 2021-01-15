SUBARU STARLINK Hits One-Million Subscribers
Sometimes, it really does seem like Subaru just can’t be stopped. It recently posted December sales figures that showed a 2-percent year-over-year increase despite the ongoing pandemic and marked the eighth straight month of more than 50,000 vehicles sold. Now, it can add another milestone to its collection — welcoming the one-millionth subscriber to SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services.
What is SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services?
At a glance, the word STARLINK seems to imply a space-based crossover between legendary Nintendo video games The Legend of Zelda and Starfox. However, it’s actually a collection of three Connected Services packages offered by Subaru, all of which are designed to increase confidence, convenience, and peace of mind behind the wheel.
The basic package is called STARLINK Safety Plus. It includes an Automatic Collision Notification feature, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, maintenance notifications, and a monthly vehicle health report. In layperson’s terms, your Subaru can let you know when it’s time to schedule a service appointment and give you easy access to help quickly in the event of an accident.
If you want additional assurances and even more convenience, opt for the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package, which adds remote engine start with climate control, a stolen vehicle recovery service, a security alarm notification service, remote locking and unlocking, and a vehicle locator. The package even includes parental controls like boundary, speed, and curfew alerts to help you keep tabs on the young driver or drivers in your life.
Have you ever wanted to make hotel or restaurant reservations and schedule service appointments right from your vehicle’s infotainment display? Look no further than the STARLINK Concierge package. You can also buy tickets for sporting events and shows at nearby theaters, whenever those become safe to attend again.
We are proud to have achieved this milestone,” said Ken Lin, Director of Connected business at Subaru of America, in regards to STARLINK crossing 1 million subscribers. “Our goal with STARLINK Safety and Security is to keep our owners connected with their Subaru and prepared for the road ahead.”
Whether you’re the type of person who likes your vehicles to be as connected as possible or someone who tends to shy away from such modern additions, it’s hard to deny that building a subscriber count that’s a million members strong is an impressive achievement — especially if you’re an automaker and not a YouTube channel.
