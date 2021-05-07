No Comments

Subaru Swings Through Spring With Sweet Sales

Photo: Subaru

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but there’s a small, totally manageable health issue that’s been making its way around the globe for a little while now. Thankfully, it’s had minimal impact on everyday life, the economy is thriving, and — oh, sorry, I meant to say that the world’s been trying to cope with the crippling effects of a potentially fatal pandemic for more than 12 months. But, as we all start trying to build herd immunity through vaccines, Subaru recently proved yet again that it has existential immunity, as it just posted its best-ever April sales figures.

By the numbers

If you’re someone who follows Subaru’s sales figures — and really, who could blame you — you’re probably aware that the automaker has been crushing it in terms of sales for the last few months. After all, it crushed its previous March sales record with a 102-percent year-over-year increase. So, is it any surprise that it did the same to its April stats?

The stars aligned for Subaru in April, as it reported 61,389 sales last month, which represents both a 100.5 percent jump from April 2020. Its strong performance was led by the Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek, the first and last of which celebrated their best April of all time alongside the WRX STI. Granted, the Outback shipped just shy of 16,000 units, but that wasn’t quite enough to top its record.

And now, a statement of open-hearted professionalism

Captain and commander of the S.S. Humility — a metaphorical water vessel that still comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive — Thomas J. Doll shared a few words while basking in the spotlight for the umpteenth time. He said, “our retailers showed their desire by delivering the best-ever April in the history of Subaru with an increase of 100.5 percent.”

Continuing that sentiment — presumably while watching dolphins crest waves and listening to Leonardo DiCaprio scream like a jovial maniac on the bow of a fictional boat — Doll stated, “as Spring car buyers look for the ideal vehicle to carry them through their warm weather adventures, our commitment to offering the safest, most reliable and family-friendly vehicles on the market makes Subaru their top choice.”

So, I guess Subaru, as a company, got a conceptual vaccine that immunized it against a very real economic issue and a perfectly valid fear of meeting others in person. Logic would imply that the quality of its vehicles played a hand in the situation, but who am I to say?

