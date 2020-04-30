Subaru to Sponsor ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Special
If you thought that Subaru’s decision to provide 50 million meals to Feeding America was the end of the automaker’s efforts to combat the families and communities affected by COVID-19, guess again. In an unexpected but characteristically charitable twist, Subaru recently announced that it will sponsor tonight’s Parks and Recreation reunion special, which will also directly benefit Feeding America.
Subaru is as charitable as ever
Subaru being Subaru, the company didn’t stop with a simple sponsorship. Instead, they will also match viewers’ donations up to $150,000. Subaru will also join State Farm, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation to deliver a grand total of $500,000 to Feeding America through May 21.
Subaru of America cares: So does your local dealership
In regards to the sponsorship, Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Subaru of America, said, “At Subaru of America, we believe in doing everything we can to support our communities and we are thrilled to get consumers involved in any way we can. Alongside Leslie Knope and the ‘Parks and Recreation’ crew, we hope this reunion not only delights viewers everywhere, but empowers consumers to join our efforts to fight hunger amid the pandemic.”
What does a new episode of Parks and Recreation look like?
If you’re a fan of Parks and Rec — as well as a person living in the world right now — you probably have a few questions about the reunion. To address the health issues inherent in filming a full cast reunion, the whole special was filmed by each actor in their homes, as referenced in the video below. Plot-wise, CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez reports that showrunner Michael Schur’s plan was to address the crisis without focusing on it to maintain the shows lighthearted nature.
According to Schur, the story follows Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope as she “attempts to stay in contact with her best friends during social distancing.” “Honestly, it’s about people coping with it and sort of trying to navigate in their daily lives. Leslie Knope was a person who believed in friendship…so it’s really just about her connecting with people and holding the group of characters together.”
The special will air tonight at 8:30 pm ET. If you want to join Subaru in enjoying a much-needed laugh while feeding the hungry, you can donate at FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec.
I don’t know Ron Swanson personally: But I think he’d like the 2020 Outback
<– This is what Aaron actually looks like.
Aaron was born in a suburb of Toledo, Ohio and has managed to traverse most of the state between college and various shenanigans. Having majored in video game development and minored in film studies, he is a considerable fan of both forms of media. Additionally, he is available to explain why Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best feminist films of all time at the drop of a hat. His aspirations include — but are not limited to — not accidentally adopting any more cats and developing a responsible sleep schedule. See more articles by Aaron.