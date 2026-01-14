Tennessee Orders 8,800 Commercial Drivers to Verify Citizenship or Risk Losing Full License Status

Tennessee officials have sent notices telling thousands of Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders they’ll need to prove their U.S. citizenship or lawful presence by 2026. The move is meant to line up state records with federal licensing rules from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), and it affects a key economic section of Tennessee. The notices were mailed to those impacted, calling attention to a compliance effort with broad consequences.

What’s Changing for CDL Holders

Tennessee has about 150,000 CDL holders, though not everyone will be affected. Around 8,800 individuals will get a mailed notice explaining they must prove their citizenship or lawful status. The deadline to finish this is April 6, 2026, miss it and a commercial license can be downgraded to a non-commercial license (meaning the holder would lose their CDL privileges). This action follows pressure from the USDOT, which warned several states that failing to comply could put substantial transportation funding at risk.

Russell Shoup, Assistant Commissioner of the Driver Services Division, said, “This action is designed to ensure that all CDL records meet today’s state and federal requirements and are in line with the Presidential directive. Drivers whose files predate modern documentation rules will receive instructions on how to complete their records.”

The Rules Behind This

The push comes from federal requirements that CDL records include proof of citizenship or lawful presence. Those policies, tied to a Presidential executive order, forced a review of older files, many were created before stricter documentation rules existed. Tennessee is now updating those records to meet current standards.

The paperwork needed is fairly comprehensive. Affected drivers may have to show a U.S. passport, a certified birth certificate, a certificate of naturalization, or other approved documents (not all of which were listed in the notices). These documents must be submitted in person at a state Driver Services Center so the information can be added formally to the CDL record.

What Drivers Need To Do

If you got a letter in the mail, don’t wait, go to a Tennessee Driver Services Center and bring the requested documents. If you haven’t received a letter, you don’t need to act right now. Once you provide proof of lawful presence, it will be added to your CDL record and you’ll keep your commercial driving privileges past the deadline.

Drivers who don’t provide the required proof by April 6, 2026, will have their licenses downgraded, which makes it important to follow the new rules. The USDOT’s warnings about funding make it clear why the state is moving on this.

Money and What’s Next

Failing to meet these requirements could have consequences beyond individual licenses, the USDOT has pointed out the risk of losing “millions” in transportation funding, which would hit state budgets and infrastructure work hard.

This is more than paperwork: it shows how state operations and federal mandates are linked. Cooperation from Tennessee’s commercial driving community will be needed as rules evolve.

Tennessee CDL holders have until April 6, 2026, to provide the required documents. For questions, contact the department by email at [email protected]. The situation highlights changing regulatory requirements and the need for drivers to stay informed and responsive to remain in compliance.