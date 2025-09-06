Is Tesla Building a Cybertruck SUV? A Subtle Video May Say Yes

The unidentified model, which appears briefly and without comment, bears a strong resemblance to the Cybertruck’s angular, metallic design. Though no official details have been shared, the subtle visual cue suggests Tesla may be exploring ways to expand its distinctive design language beyond pickup trucks. This comes at a time when Tesla is doubling down on its long-term vision, even as some of its high-profile products face mixed market reactions.

At the same time, Elon Musk’s future at the helm of Tesla has been reinforced by a staggering compensation plan that ties his leadership to aggressive growth milestones. These parallel developments—product hints and executive stability—may indicate where Tesla is headed next.

Blurry Clay Model Catches Sharp Attention

The potential SUV teaser appears tucked away in a Tesla promotional video, where a small-scale clay model sits off to one side, mostly unnoticed. As detailed by The Drive, its shape features the same sharp angles and minimalist surfaces that define the Cybertruck. Observers have pointed to this model as a likely preview of Tesla’s next utility vehicle—possibly an SUV variant built from the same design DNA.

Tesla has not commented on the model’s identity or intention, leaving the sighting open to interpretation. Its placement in the video wasn’t emphasized, yet the design cues were distinctive enough to catch the eye of EV watchers. Whether intentional or not, the reveal seems to follow Tesla’s pattern of quiet visual hints rather than formal product announcements.

Elon Musk’s Leadership Secured With $1 Trillion Plan

While the SUV teaser stirred design speculation, a much larger move came on the executive front. The source highlights that Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Elon Musk, designed to secure his role as CEO over the next decade. The package is tied to performance benchmarks, including a dramatic increase in Tesla’s market valuation—from $1 trillion today to $8.5 trillion.

In a shareholder letter outlining the plan, Tesla emphasized the importance of retaining Musk during a transformative phase. The statement noted that “retaining and incentivizing Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history.” The deal reflects both the company’s ambition and its reliance on Musk’s vision to carry Tesla into its next chapter.

Familiar Design Despite Cybertruck’s Rough Road

Tesla’s decision to revisit Cybertruck aesthetics in a new model—if the clay SUV is what it appears to be—comes at a time when the original Cybertruck’s reception has been underwhelming. Sales have lagged behind expectations, and the vehicle has faced a rocky production rollout. Even so, Tesla appears committed to the design, using it as a visual and possibly brand foundation.

The outlet notes that the SUV’s appearance in the video suggests Tesla is undeterred by the Cybertruck’s commercial hurdles. Instead, it seems intent on turning the stainless steel, sharp-edged look into a recognizable family design language. While unconventional, this consistency could be part of a broader strategy to differentiate Tesla’s vehicles from the competition in an increasingly crowded EV market.