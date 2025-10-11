Tesla’s Insurance Division in Hot Water: Could the Automaker Lose Its License in California?

The California Department of Insurance has issued formal accusations against Tesla Insurance, the company’s in-house insurance division, for failing to meet state standards in handling claims. According to the department, Tesla’s failures have caused significant financial and personal distress for insured customers.

The accusations point to delayed responses, failure to fully investigate claims, and poor communication with policyholders. The company’s insurance division has been under scrutiny since 2022, and now, Tesla must respond to the charges within 15 days.

Tesla Accused of Delayed Claims Processing

The core of the accusations against Tesla revolves around significant delays in responding to insurance claims. According to the California Department of Insurance, Tesla’s failure to address claims in a timely manner has caused financial harm to its customers.

The delays have left policyholders with unexpected expenses and even potential legal liability. Furthermore, Tesla allegedly failed to notify customers of their rights to have their rejected claims reviewed by the Department of Insurance, a requirement under California law.

These failures have led to a series of grievances from Tesla’s insured customers, many of whom have faced financial hardship as a result. Despite receiving warnings from the Department of Insurance since 2022, Tesla has not made the necessary changes, leading to the current legal action.

A black Tesla Model Y – © Shutterstock

Potential for Heavy Fines

In addition to the possibility of losing its ability to provide insurance in California, Tesla is also at risk of hefty fines. As stated by the Department of Insurance, Tesla could face a penalty of up to $5,000 for each instance of an “illegal, unfair, or deceptive” action and up to $10,000 for each intentional violation.

These fines could quickly add up, especially given the scale of Tesla’s operations in California. Tesla now has 15 days to respond to the allegations and attempt to resolve the situation before facing further legal consequences.

Risk to Tesla’s Insurance Business

The most significant consequence Tesla faces could be the revocation of its license to offer insurance in California. Since launching Tesla Insurance in 2019, the company has aimed to provide lower-cost coverage to its electric vehicle owners. However, the division has been plagued by issues related to claims processing, and now it faces the threat of losing its license entirely.

If Tesla is stripped of its insurance license in California, it would not only deal a blow to its business model but also affect its customers, who would need to seek coverage elsewhere.

Tesla’s legal troubles continue to mount, with this latest insurance issue adding to a growing list of lawsuits and regulatory challenges. The company’s response to these accusations could have far-reaching implications, not just for its insurance division, but also for its overall reputation and future business in the state.