No More Wandering in Parking Lots: Tesla’s Latest Update Helps You Find Your Ca

For years, finding a parked car in large parking lots or garages has been a common challenge for drivers. Tesla’s new tool aims to address this with a simple but effective solution. While the Tesla app previously displayed the address of the parked vehicle, making it easier to locate the car in less crowded places, it didn’t help much in busy areas.

Now, with the Vehicle Locator, owners can locate their car with a lot more precision. The feature is designed to save time and reduce frustration in busy parking lots, where vehicles are often parked in close proximity to one another.

A Simple and Effective Solution: Vehicle Locator

The Vehicle Locator feature is simple yet effective. The app now includes a small arrow next to the vehicle’s location data that points drivers in the direction of their car.

This real-time update works similarly to the “Find My iPhone” function, providing constant updates as the driver moves. Alongside the arrow, a distance counter indicates how far away the car is, helping users find their Tesla without aimlessly walking through the lot. This tool is a practical addition for those who often park in crowded spaces, especially in busy shopping areas or large event venues.

https://twitter.com/wholemars/status/1997575539146862859

Tesla Takes the Guesswork Out of Parking

Parking in busy lots has always been a guessing game for many drivers. While Tesla owners could rely on the app’s address feature, it didn’t always help in large and densely packed parking environments. The new Vehicle Locator feature, introduced in the 2025 Holiday Software Update, makes the process much easier.

This update helps users navigate through chaotic parking lots by providing direct and real-time directions to their car. Instead of simply relying on an address, drivers now have a visual guide, complete with an arrow and distance counter, to track down their vehicle quickly. This removes the need to search through rows of cars or retrace steps in large parking garages.

The nice little touch that Tesla have put in the app – continuous tracking of your vehicle location relative to you.



There’s people reporting dizziness testing this.



To those I say… try spinning your phone instead. 😉 pic.twitter.com/BAYmJ3mzzD — Some UK Tesla Guy (UnSupervised…) (@SomeUKTeslaGuy) December 8, 2025

More Updates to Enhance Tesla Ownership

Tesla’s 2025 Holiday Software Update brings several exciting features beyond just parking assistance. One standout addition is the new Live Activity feature for Dog Mode. This allows Tesla owners to receive live updates of their pets while in the car, using the vehicle’s onboard cameras to take periodic snapshots of their furry friends.

The app also provides updates on the car’s temperature, climate conditions, and battery life, ensuring that pets are safe and comfortable. Alongside these updates, Tesla has introduced fun features like a mobile photobooth, where owners can take selfies, apply filters, and share their photos via the app.