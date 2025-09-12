Tesla Is Losing Its Loyal Customers in the US — And Many Are Ditching Electric for Gas

Tesla is seeing an unprecedented drop in customer loyalty in its main market. For the first time, longtime owners are leaving the brand for competitors such as Ford, Chevrolet, or BMW, and in some cases even returning to gasoline or hybrid cars.

This turning point marks a change in the perception of a manufacturer that was once untouchable. Tesla had long relied on a fiercely loyal base, but the company is now struggling to retain customers in the face of a maturing lineup and a leader whose political positions have divided opinion. According to data published by S&P Global Mobility and reported by L’Automobile Magazine, the loyalty rate of Tesla fell from 67% to 58.1% in just one year.

The loss is significant in a sector where customer retention is critical. Ford now surpasses Tesla with a loyalty score of 59.6%, a symbolic reversal that underscores the pressure the Californian automaker is under.

Aging Lineup and Lack of New Models

The limited range offered by Tesla is one of the reasons for this shift. Sales are still dominated by the Model 3 and Model Y, while no new volume models have emerged. The long-promised Cybertruck has not gained traction and remains confined to a niche market. As stated by analysts cited by Reuters, this absence of attractive new launches has led many former enthusiasts to look elsewhere.

The lack of a practical, affordable family SUV in Tesla’s portfolio has also contributed to the decline. Meanwhile, competitors are expanding their offerings and appealing to customers once considered captive.

"Tesla is on track toward a second year of sales decline." https://t.co/C8IL9XU2h0 — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) September 8, 2025

Political Image of Elon Musk

Beyond the product lineup, the political activism of Elon Musk has played a role in distancing customers. The CEO has become closely associated with the American right, a stance that has unsettled many progressive and environmentally minded buyers who were once Tesla’s core supporters.

According to L’Automobile Magazine, some owners even display stickers on their vehicles stating, “I bought this Tesla before Musk went crazy,” as a way of signaling their disagreement with the company’s public image.

This shift has eroded the perception of Tesla as a symbol of modernity and progressivism, leaving room for rivals to strengthen their positioning.

Competitors Winning Back Ground

Ford, Chevrolet, and BMW are among the main beneficiaries of Tesla’s decline. According to S&P Global Mobility, 30% of defecting Tesla owners now choose a gasoline or hybrid vehicle. Among those moving to Chevrolet, 55% opt for a gasoline car, while 37% choose an electric model, showing that Tesla has lost its exclusivity in electric mobility. At BMW, nearly half of ex-Tesla buyers now select a combustion-powered car, with the remainder split between hybrids and electric models such as the iX1, i4, or i5.

The market dynamics have also changed. Tesla used to attract four times more new customers than Chevrolet but now only doubles that figure. Against BMW, the ratio has narrowed from 9 to 1 down to 1.5 to 1 in just five years, according to the same source.