Tesla’s ‘All-Terrain’ Cybertruck Gets Stuck in Sand, then Pulled Out by This Vehicle. VIDEO

Billed as an ‘all-terrain’ electric vehicle, the Cybertruck failed to free itself from the soft terrain. The incident occurred while the vehicle was navigating the dunes near Tillamook, a location known for off-road activity. The truck eventually had to be towed out by the Dodge Ram, despite its advanced specifications designed for rugged environments.

Tesla has promoted the Cybertruck as capable of handling off-road conditions, but this episode has added to a series of similar events where the vehicle was seen struggling outside controlled settings. Tesla has also warned owners to “exercise extra caution” on sandy or slippery surfaces, stating that traction can disappear quickly, even with advanced systems.

Cybertruck Bogs Down despite Off-Road Build

According to Supercar Blondie, the incident occurred at Sand Lake Recreation Area, north of Tillamook, Oregon—a popular destination for off-roading enthusiasts. Witnesses say the Cybertruck began to sink as it attempted to traverse the soft sand dunes. Despite its all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension designed to increase clearance, it couldn’t get free on its own.

The situation was eventually resolved by a Dodge Ram pickup, which successfully towed the stranded EV back onto firmer terrain. Tesla’s own safety guidance advises drivers to exercise extra caution on wet or sandy surfaces due to the risk of traction loss, even with advanced drive systems. That advice proved relevant here.

A Tesla Cybertruck stuck in the sand being pulled by a Dodge Ram pickup – © YouTube / KOIN 6

Not the First Terrain-Related Failure

This isn’t the first time the Cybertruck has struggled when tested off the pavement. The same source notes that a separate incident in California left another Cybertruck stuck for several days after attempting the rugged Rubicon Trail. A different model reportedly became immobilized in snowy conditions in Canada earlier this year.

Tesla’s specs paint a different picture. The truck comes equipped with durable underbody shielding, adaptive air suspension, and boasts a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds. In promotional footage, it was shown towing an 8,000-pound boat with ease. These numbers, while impressive, haven’t always translated to consistent off-road results in uncontrolled environments.

A Tesla Cybertruck towing – © Tesla

Experts Say Specs Aren’t Enough for Sand

While the Cybertruck’s features look strong on paper, off-road professionals point out that driving in sand requires more than horsepower and torque. According to off-roading experts, success in these terrains depends on weight distribution, throttle sensitivity, and tire pressure management.

At 6,600 pounds curb weight, the Cybertruck is heavier than many competitors, increasing the risk of sinking in soft terrain. Even well-equipped traditional trucks can struggle without adjustments like reducing tire pressure to gain better traction.

Interestingly, Supercar Blondie also mentions a case where a Cybertruck reportedly pulled a Dodge Ram 2500 out of a river in Alaska with “practically zero effort.” This illustrates the vehicle’s potential, but also emphasizes how situational its performance can be depending on terrain and preparation.