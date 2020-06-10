No Comments

The 2020 Colorado is the Most Affordable Truck on the Road

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re in the market for a great deal on a great truck, you might want to check out the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado. This mid-size truck was recently named the most affordable truck on the road, with a price tag of just $22,495 for an extended-cab model.

Bang for your buck

2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison

Photo: Chevrolet

Despite its low price, the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado has a lot to offer discerning drivers. It offers a 3.6-liter V6 engine which pumps out 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. If you’d like a balance of power and efficiency, go with the 2.8-liter Turbo-Diesel engine. With the turbo-diesel under the hood, the Colorado earns up to 30 mpg on the highway and can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

The Colorado has more than just muscle. It boasts 49.9 cubic feet of cargo space, an available remote-locking tailgate, and a wide variety of performance-enhancing options that are perfect for going off road. These include an Autotrac® two-speed transfer case, recovery hooks, skid plates, a cat-back performance exhaust system, and an automatic locking rear differential.

While the Colorado’s standard interior amenities are practical and minimalist, it offers a number of available luxuries. You can opt for leather-appointed seat trim, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and wireless charging capabilities.

How long will the Colorado hold this honor?

The new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Only time will tell if the Chevy Colorado will keep its title of the most affordable truck on the market. For the 2021 model year, it’s slated to receive some updates, including a major reworking of its trim levels, aggressive exterior design changes, and a wealth of new appearance packages. Due to its new-and-improved equipment and trim level lineup, the 2021 Colorado will retail for about $4,000 more than its current price. Even with that in mind, the Colorado will still be a great value.

