The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Might Just Be the Perfect Road-Trip Partner

Photo: Mazda

While Mazda recently found that many Millennials crave an adventure on the open road, most needed a car that was spacious, comfortable, and reliable. The automaker’s chief marketing officer, Dino Bernacchi, was quick to point out that the new CX-30 more than fit the bill — and we think he’s got a point. Here’s why:

Comfort

Photo: Mazda

A long drive is only relaxing if you’ve got a vehicle with a comfortable cabin. Luckily, the Mazda CX-30 offers heated leather front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sliding-glass moonroof, and tons of available amenities to make every ride into a dream — whether it’s a weekend getaway or your daily commute.

Spaciousness

Photo: Mazda

A Mazda survey revealed that about 76 percent of Millennials had a tough time trying to cram everything they need into their vehicle for a weekend getaway. You won’t run into that problem with the Mazda CX-30 — it boasts 20.2 cubes of space behind the backseat. Plus, you can fold down those seats to enjoy 45.2 cubes of space. That’s plenty of room for your camping gear, luggage, and a four-legged friend.

Safety

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 helps keep you safe on your journey with its standard i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology. This advanced safety suite includes plenty of tech that’ll lend a hand during long highway drives, such as lane-keep assist, high-beam control, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which makes hitting a traffic jam a little less stressful.

Driving dynamics

Photo: Mazda

You’ll enjoy a spirited ride with the Mazda CX-30’s class-leading 186 horsepower and intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive. This innovation enables the CX-30 to engage the AWD system when it predicts front-wheel slippage, so you can enjoy sure-footed traction while netting 33 mpg on the highway. On top of that, the Mazda CX-30 is nimble enough to navigate through a congested city and weave into tight parallel parking spaces.

From its roomy cargo space to its ergonomically engineered cockpit, the 2020 Mazda CX-30 is built around your needs. Plus, you can choose from four trim levels to get the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.