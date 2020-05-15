No Comments

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Is Ready to Protect and Serve

Photo: General Motors

Thanks to its power and capability, law enforcement officers across the country rely on the Chevrolet Tahoe as a pursuit and special service vehicle. That’s why Chevrolet is excited to introduce the specialized police models of the next-generation 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. Here’s what sets it apart from the crowd.

Built to serve

Photo: General Motors

Chevrolet designed two police-oriented versions of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Police Pursuit Vehicle offers a dynamic suspension system, a heavy-duty braking system, a limited-slip rear differential, and a lowered stance for increased stability and aerodynamics. It also boasts exclusive pursuit-rated 20-inch Bridgestone all-season tires, which are engineered to stand up the intense demands of a high-speed chase. The PPV also boasts some sweet engine enhancements, like the high-performance rocker covers, which you’d normally see on a Camaro ZL1 LT4. These new rocker covers provide increased ventilation in high lateral conditions, allowing the 2021 Tahoe PPV to outperform its predecessors. On top of that, the latest Tahoe PPV boasts a custom-designed cooling system for both engine oil and transmission fluid.

The Tahoe Special Service Vehicle, on the other hand, is geared towards off-road capabilities. It comes equipped with four-wheel drive and a special feature called Terrain Mode, which provides better handling in low-speed off-roading conditions and on loose surfaces. The SSV also boasts a two-speed electronic Autotrac transfer case, an integrated trailer-brake controller, and a towing capacity of up to 8,200 pounds.

Both models come standard with the beastly 5.3-liter V8 that delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It’s matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission that balances performance and efficiency.

History of the Tahoe in law enforcement

Since 1997, the Pursuit-rated Tahoe has been a valuable member of law enforcement. To better serve police officers, Chevrolet has continuously listened to their feedback to improve the vehicle. GM takes this duty so seriously, the automaker even set up the Law Enforcement Product Council, where both fleet managers and police officers can share their ideas.

Ed Peper, the U.S. vice president of the GM Fleet division, believes that the feedback is paying off. “Tahoe is the most aspirational vehicle in the law enforcement industry. By listening to the needs of officers from around the country, we have built the best Tahoe ever,” Peper stated.

For the latest updates on the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, check out our coverage of Chevrolet vehicles.