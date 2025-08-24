The Best Electric Cars Under $30,000 in 2025: Our Top Picks

The electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, giving buyers plenty of choices as they shift toward greener rides. With so many models on offer, picking one that fits your budget, performance expectations, and features can be a bit of a maze. Knowing what each has to offer is important to make a well-informed choice that suits both your wallet and your lifestyle.

City cars: compact and budget-friendly

When it comes to city cars, the Dacia Spring really catches the eye with a starting price of €12,400. It’s got a modest 44 horsepower and can go about 155 miles on a single charge—perfect for city commutes. Its look is similar to a compact SUV, giving you a higher seating position (and better road visibility). While the price is hard to beat, keep in mind that its finish and overall versatility are pretty limited.

Another interesting pick is the Citroën AMI, starting at just €6,990. This ultra-compact ride covers up to 43 miles per charge and is powered by a unique 6 kW motor. One quirky perk? You can drive it without a driver’s license, and it’s even sold at Fnac stores. However, despite its cool concept, its performance and comfort leave something to be desired.

For those looking for a fun and nimble drive, the Renault Twingo ZE offers nearly 124 miles of range, with prices kicking off at €20,450. It’s celebrated for its enjoyable driving dynamics and tight turning circle. The base model is pretty basic, and the price goes up as you add more features. The main downside is that the cost doesn’t quite match the range.

Compact models: performance meets price

The compact segment serves up some serious contenders too. Take the MG4, for instance, starting at €22,990. It packs an impressive 170 horsepower with a 51 kWh battery that lets you travel up to 217 miles—or even 280 miles in the higher-end trims. This model scores high on the price-to-quality scale, with hardly any noted drawbacks.

Then there’s the sleek Peugeot e-208, priced from €26,000. It can stretch up to 225 miles on a full charge and turns heads with its modern i-Cockpit and stylish design, aligning with Peugeot’s strategy.

Meanwhile, the affordable electric option Renault Zoé stays popular with an impressive range of up to 245 miles, starting at €26,700. It nails the range part, but some might say its design feels a bit behind the times and its charging speed lags behind newer models.

Affordable SUVs: roominess without the splurge

If you need extra space without emptying your wallet, the affordable SUV category has options like the MG ZS EV, starting at €26,990. It offers over 186 miles per charge and delivers interior quality that’s surprisingly good for its price. On the flip side, its design might not win over everyone looking for a more eye-catching ride.

The Hyundai Kona Electric kicks off at €30,400 and comes fitted with a 39 kWh battery for about 186 miles per charge. It’s known for having the best energy efficiency in its class, but the slightly higher price tag might be a turnoff for those watching their budget.

One affordable station wagon: MG5

For drivers who need all the room you can get, the only affordable station wagon on the market is the MG5. Priced from €26,990, it offers a range of up to 248 miles and boasts plenty of trunk space along with innovative features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). While it provides plenty of cabin room for the price, you might find its looks a bit plain next to some of the flashier competitors.

What to think about when buying an electric car

When shopping around for an electric car, aim for one that can travel at least between 155 and 186 miles on a charge—this range should cover most daily needs. Also, the speed at which it charges is nearly as important as the battery size when you’re thinking about everyday convenience.

Don’t forget to check for perks like eco bonuses or regional energy costs, which can really trim down the overall cost and make your switch to an electric ride even more affordable.

With electric vehicles evolving fast across different segments to meet a wide range of tastes, getting familiar with the financial benefits of each option will help you find the perfect match as you move toward a greener future.