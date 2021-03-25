No Comments

The Best GMC Models to Buy Used

The GMC lineup is often thought of as Chevy’s upmarket cousin, with a fittingly heftier price tag. But when you buy used, you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy these upscale amenities. Here’s a look at some of the best pre-owned GMC picks.

GMC Canyon

The GMC Canyon has a lot in common with its cousin, the Chevrolet Colorado, but with a few more comforts and conveniences, as well as bolder styling. According to Edmunds, you can score some pretty good deals on 2015-2018 model year Canyons. For instance, a 2016 used Canyon goes for about $25,757. That’s a savings of 33 percent, compared to buying new. Consumer Reports points to the 2016 model as a decent pick, since it offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. And if you plan to do any trailering, it’s also worth searching for a model that already has the trailering package installed.

GMC Acadia

When it comes to picking a used family vehicle, the GMC Acadia offers a number of models that score well in terms of safety and reliability. The 2011-2014 model years all earned five-star crash safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On top of that, the 2011-2013 models all boast the “Top Safety Pick” designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Plus, if you’re looking for a model that’s a bit fancier, 2011 marks the introduction of the Denali-trim Acadia. And if you want something a little more modern, check out the 2017 Acadia, which sports updated styling along with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

GMC Sierra 1500

The Sierra 1500 is a perpetually popular model due to its impressive performance and upscale interior, but it has a price tag to match its capability. However, iSeeCars reports that you could save as much as 54.7 percent by opting for a slightly used version of the Sierra 1500. That’s about $18,590! And since GMC models tend to be a bit upmarket from their Chevrolet cousins, you won’t have to sacrifice much in terms of comfort features and tech tools. If you’d like to narrow your search, Consumer Reports recommends the 2012 GMC Sierra for its responsive handling, impressive interior, and safety ratings.

