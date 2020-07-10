No Comments

The Chevy Tracker Smashes Records in Brazil

Photo: GM

All-new for the 2020 model year, the Chevrolet Tracker has been a huge hit in Brazil. Now, the sporty subcompact crossover holds the honor of being the nation’s best-selling SUV for the months of April and May. But its successes don’t stop there — the model continues to smash sales records in the Brazilian market.

Fast-growing popularity

Photo: GM

In June alone, Chevy managed to move 4,075 Trackers, a new sales record in the model’s nearly two-decade history in Brazil. Those numbers smashed the previous record of 2,571 models, sold in January 2014. Although the global pandemic put the damper on automotive sales, the Chevrolet Tracker’s sales were unfazed. In the second quarter of 2020, Chevy delivered 7,034 Trackers to eager drivers. That’s more than 70 percent more than the automaker sold last year, during the same time period. And to make it even more impressive, the Tracker’s sales achieved all of this while the Brazilian automotive market was down 65 percent.

Currently, the most popular model of the Tracker is the range-topping trim level, which boasts a 1.2-liter engine that churns out 133 horsepower. However, GM officials are a little worried that this engine will limit the model’s broader appeal. That’s why GM hopes to introduce a new base-trim engine option, a 1.0-liter turbo mill that offers 116 horsepower.

“In the initial months, we concentrated production on the most powerful and sophisticated configurations of the New Tracker,” explained Rodrigo Fioco, Product Marketing Director at GM South America. He further stated that the automaker hopes to broaden the Tracker’s appeal by working on entry-level models.

Meet the Tracker

Photo: GM

The 2021 Tracker is a slick-looking SUV that boasts room for five passengers, an available sunroof, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi capabilities. It also offers parking assist, an 8-inch touch screen, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although the Tracker has been an international hit, there are no known plans to release it in the U.S. market. But if you’d like to keep tabs on the latest Chevy news, check back with us at The News Wheel.