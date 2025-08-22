The End of the Physical Driver’s License: Here’s What Will Replace It and When

In a big step forward for digital convenience, Apple Wallet now lets you store your driver’s license or state ID digitally. This new feature works on both the iPhone and Apple Watch, marking a major change in how you manage and show your personal ID. Starting August 12, 2025, folks in select states can leave their physical cards at home and use their device to prove who they are. This update not only makes it easier to carry important documents but also steps up security with some pretty slick tech.

Expanding digital capabilities with apple wallet

Bringing digital IDs into Apple Wallet is a smooth mix of technology and everyday needs. You can unlock your digital driver’s license or state ID using Face ID or Touch ID, keeping your personal info safe. Plus, neither Apple nor the state issuing your ID tracks how you use it (which should put your mind at ease).

To get started, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or later running the latest iOS. Also, make sure you’ve set up Face or Touch ID along with two-factor authentication on your Apple account. The digital ID must come from a state or territory that offers the service, and your device’s region settings should be set to the United States.

Participating states and territories

Right now, several states and territories are onboard with this digital move. Residents in:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Maryland

New Mexico

Ohio

Puerto Rico

can already add their driver’s licenses or state IDs to Apple Wallet. Each area has worked with Apple to make the switch from physical to digital as smooth and reliable as possible.

Other regions have announced plans to support digital IDs soon, so keep an eye out as more places catch on to the benefits of leaving behind paper documents.

Options for non-apple users

If you’re not riding with Apple, don’t worry—there are other options. The Transportation Security Administration accepts digital IDs on several platforms like Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, and even through various state mobile ID apps. States such as:

Louisiana

New York

Utah

Virginia

support digital IDs via their own apps, though some states like Alabama still haven’t jumped on board.

This variety makes sure everyone can get in on the digital convenience, no matter which tech you prefer.

How to add your ID to apple wallet

Adding your driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet is a breeze. Just open the Wallet app and tap the Add (+) button. Next, choose “Driver’s License and ID Cards” and select your state. Then, scan both sides of your card and verify your identity with Touch or Face ID.

This simple process highlights Apple’s knack for blending user-friendly design with robust security measures.

Bringing digital driver’s licenses to Apple Wallet is a big move toward modernizing how we handle personal ID. With this new option, you get the convenience of leaving your wallet behind while keeping your info safe. As more states join the trend, we might soon see this method become a go-to for everyday tasks.

As technology keeps evolving, being in the know about these changes helps you navigate today’s digital world with confidence—whether you’re an early adopter or prefer sticking with the old ways until the new tech really takes off.