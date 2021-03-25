No Comments

The Hyundai Venue Is Already Racking Up Awards and Sales

Photo: Hyundai

After just over a year on the market, the Hyundai Venue has clearly struck a chord with vehicle buyers and automotive experts. This new subcompact SUV has enjoyed four months in a row of growing sales. It also boasts an impressive armful of awards from the likes of Kelley Blue Book, Cars.com, and Wards Auto.

The Venue’s budget-friendly pricing, efficient size, and generous standard features appear to be just what many customers are looking for right now.

“As consumers faced personal transportation needs due to the pandemic, reliability and technology-rich vehicles drove appeal,” said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai Motor North America’s vice president for product planning and mobility strategy. “The Venue is feature-packed, fuel-efficient, and backed by the industry’s best warranty.”

Venue’s high value translates into wide appeal

The Venue’s appeal is particularly strong among women, who account for nearly two-thirds of Venue sales. It’s also popular among millennials and Gen Xers, and Black and Hispanic buyers represent a significant slice of sales too. Powered by strong interest from these groups, the Venue has boosted its sales by 45 percent over 2021’s first two months.

Photo: Hyundai

The Venue’s trophy case already holds at least seven industry awards to go with its soaring sales. These honors include IIHS Top Safety Pick, Wards Auto Best Interior, Cars.com Best Value, Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy, CNET/Road Show Best Subcompact SUV, and Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own.

Although its starting price is under $19,000, the Venue has the high-value standard features of a larger, more expensive vehicle. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist come with every trim. An 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are standard as well. The Venue also gets a combined 31 mpg to help drivers save money at the pump.

Follow our coverage here at The News Wheel for more information on the Venue and other Hyundai vehicles.