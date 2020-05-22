No Comments

The Mazda MX-30 Begins Production

Photo: Mazda

Mazda’s long-awaited fully electric vehicle, the Mazda MX-30, has begun production at the automaker’s Hiroshima plant in Japan. The first models will ship to Europe for sale in the fall of 2020. Here’s the scoop on what to expect from this stylish new SUV.

Get to know the Mazda MX-30

Photo: Mazda

What’s the main selling point of the Mazda MX-30? It combines stylish looks with an efficient, electric powertrain. Its 35.5 kWh battery pack can travel 124 miles on a single charge. It also boasts a single motor that delivers 143 horsepower to the vehicle’s front wheels.

In terms of style, this small SUV is overflowing with sleek, stunning design. It sports unique freestyle doors that open wide for easy access to the back seat. This open feeling is further enhanced by the model’s distinct lack of a B-pillar, which makes it easier for both passengers and cargo to enter the vehicle.

The Mazda MX-30’s powertrain isn’t the only eco-friendly part of this innovative EV. Its cabin makes plentiful use of sustainably harvested Heritage Cork, while its fabric is crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

Expected pricing

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda MX-30 is currently slated to be sold in the U.K. and Germany, where electrified vehicles are a hotter commodity than they are in the United States. Drivers in the U.K. should expect to pay 30,495 pounds for the EV, while German buyers should plan to make a purchase of around 33,990 euros. Converted into U.S. dollars, the MX-30 is would run about $38,000. However, the purchase would qualify for the entire $7,500 tax credit

Currently, it’s unknown whether or not the new model will come to the North American market. However, it’s possible the model will arrive stateside once Mazda introduces the highly anticipated and rumored rotary range extender for the model.

