No Comments

The Mazda MX-30 Offers 3 Powertrain Options

Photo: Mazda

With its unique styling and electrified powertrain, the MX-30 sets itself apart from the rest of the Mazda lineup. But when the model was first announced, no one predicted that it would offer three different powertrain choices. Here’s a look at what each one brings to the table.

Know Your Options: Tips for buying your first car

Efficiency and performance

Photo: Mazda

We all knew that the MX-30 would have the honor of being Mazda’s first-ever production electric vehicle. It’s slated to deliver 143 horsepower, a 0-62 speed of 9.7 seconds, and a rather meager 124 miles of range. According to the automaker, that’s enough range to serve the average driver on a daily basis.

The second option will be Mazda’s first-ever application of its rotary engine range extender. All that’s been confirmed is the presence of the rotary range extender — we don’t know how much range it’s expected to add, but it’s rather doubtful that it’ll put the MX-30 on par with the Chevy Bolt’s 259 miles of range or the Nissan Leaf Plus’s 226 miles.

These two EV options will feature smart regenerative braking with five levels to choose from, which you can adjust via a pair of steering wheel paddles. These options allow for a mostly one-pedal driving experience, though you’ll still need to hit the brakes to come to a full, sudden stop.

The third powertrain will be a 2.0-liter SkyActiv combustion engine hybrid. Although Mazda hasn’t released details on its range, this hybrid powerplant provides 156 horsepower and a 0-62 time of 9 seconds. Yeah, it’s no speedster, but that really isn’t Mazda’s forte. Much like its famous older sibling, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the MX-30 prioritizes solid handling over off-the-line speed. Plus, you’ll be able to choose between two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive on the hybrid model. The electric-only variants are restricted to front-wheel drive.

Intelligent Engineering: All about Mazda safety features

The MX-30 is currently available in Japan, while the rotary-engine-equipped model is expected to be released in Japan in 2022. Currently, it’s unknown if the model — or any of its variants — will arrive stateside.