The Mazda6 Diesel Just Might Launch Soon (for Real This Time)

Photo: Mazda

It’s been about a decade since Mazda first teased the diesel-powered Mazda6, but the car itself has remained the vehicular equivalent of vaporware. However, a document surfaced from the California Air Resources Board — and it deals specifically with the Mazda6 Diesel.

What we know about the Mazda6 Diesel

Photo: Mazda

According to the document, the Mazda6 Diesel will boast the same engine as the diesel-fueled Mazda CX-5 — a 2.2-liter turbo-four SkyActiv-D dynamo. In the Mazda CX-5, this mill churns out 168 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. Most likely, these stats will remain unchanged for the Mazda6. Furthermore, the CARB filing reveals that the diesel dynamo will be teamed up with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine will only be available on the range-topping Signature trim level. Judging by the 2020 Mazda6, this means the diesel-powered model will boast a wide range of luxuries, including ventilated Nappa leather front seats, heated front and rear seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and Sen Wood interior trim. In terms of tech, the Signature model comes with three years of SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a 360-view monitor.

Currently, it’s unknown whether the Mazda6 Diesel will offer all-wheel drive. However, overseas models offer both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive configurations, so it’s entirely possible that we’ll get both.

Pricing and availability

Photo: Mazda

Of course, you’ll have to pay a little more to get the diesel mill. Judging from Mazda CX-5’s pricing, it’s likely that we’ll see a $4,000 jump from the gas-powered model. Since a Signature-trim Mazda6 currently retails for about $36,000, a diesel variant will probably clock in around $40,000.

That said, the Mazda6 diesel hasn’t been formally revealed to the public. It seems likely that the sedan will be unveiled at an auto show in mid to late 2020, and the first diesel-powered Mazda6 models could arrive as early as 2021.