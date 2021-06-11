No Comments

The New Hyundai Kona N ‘Hot SUV’: 3 Things You Should Know

Photo: Hyundai

This fall, Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup will welcome its first SUV — the fiercely sporty 2022 Kona N. Details are still coming out about its features and specs, but we’ve already learned quite a bit about this powerful, stylish little model. Here are three of the top things you should know about the Hyundai Kona N.

Photo: Hyundai

It drives like a hot hatch

Alber Biermann, the head of R&D for Hyundai Motor Group, explicitly compares the Kona N to a hot hatch, calling it a “true hot SUV.” Making this possible is the Kona N’s eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. It’s carefully tuned to make the most of the 2.0-liter turbo engine’s 280 horsepower. Settings like N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift help you upshift more effectively, precisely time shifts in racetrack situations, and trigger a short burst of up to 290 horsepower.

Delivering even more hot-hatch-style fun is another key Kona N feature: the N Corner Carving Differential. It’s calibrated to distribute torque more efficiently so the vehicle can blast around sharp curves with ease. There’s also a launch control system that sends the Kona N 0-60 mph in well under 6 seconds.

Photo: Hyundai

It’s designed to stand out

Both inside and out, the 2022 Kona N will grab your attention right away. Its widened and lowered stance looks even more powerful thanks to N-branded 19-inch wheels, muscular body-colored fenders, and a red accent line around the body’s bottom edge. A double-wing roof spoiler, side skirts, front lip spoiler, and widened lower air intake improve performance while making the Kona look even more athletic. The Kona N is just as sharp-looking inside, decked out with Performance Blue accents and N-specific designs for the seats, pedals, shift knob, and steering wheel.

Photo: Hyundai

It comes with cool gaming-inspired tech

An array of gaming-inspired technologies makes the 2022 Kona N especially fun to drive. The race-style head-up display, 10-inch infotainment screen, and digital instrument cluster help you track your performance video game-style with digitized N track maps, lap time updates, and easy-to-read widgets. You’ll also find N buttons that you can toggle to turn on customizable driving modes, set the lap timer, and more. The Kona N even comes with enhanced natural voice recognition tech to help you control key features without taking your hands off the wheel.

