A Look at the New Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept
The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept is a great new companion for your off-roading adventures. With outstanding capabilities and a rugged design, this overlanding vehicle brings additional excitement to each drive.
A vivacious powertrain
A 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is under the hood of the Gladiator Farout. This engine produces 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque as well as utilizes engine stop-start technology to reduce fuel consumption. You will also be able to opt for this engine on the upcoming 2021 Gladiator Overland, Rubicon, and Sport trims.
A functional exterior
The stand-out feature of the Gladiator Farout is its roof-top tent. This 16-foot-long by 7.5-foot-tall tent offers plenty of room for you and three passengers to get comfortable during a camping trip. Plus, the tent is easy to open and retract, so setting up for the night is more convenient than ever.
The concept also has a stylish appearance with a new “Earl” paint color as well as chartreuse accents on the badging, hood, springs, shocks, and rear tailgate tow hooks. Its roof-rack system matches the concept’s overall look and provides additional space for your sports equipment and other gear.
Trail-ready features
When driving off the beaten path, the Gladiator Farout can conquer whatever obstacles come your way. It comes with a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit to better handle rocky trails as well as 37-inch mud-terrain tires to provide plenty of traction.
If a fallen tree is in your path or your vehicle gets stuck, utilize the impressive 12,000-pound Warn winch. Other useful features for off-roading on harsh terrains include FOX performance shocks along with custom front and rear rock rails.
The Jeep Gladiator Farout is a fantastic follow-up to last year’s Jeep Wayout concept. Hopefully, this new concept will inspire more exciting changes to the 2021 Jeep Gladiator lineup moving forward.
