The Toyota Tacoma is an Instrument, Apparently

I guess trucks really are versatile.

Source: Too Many Zooz

Since the dawn of time, people have used things that are not instruments as instruments. That’s probably how instruments were invented in the first place, but I digress. Joining the ranks of “The Blue Man Group’s” PVC pipe-based music, “Stomp’s” noisy trash cans, and one guy I knew in college, the underground street jazz trio “Too Many Zooz” has found a new, four-wheeled non-instrument: a Toyota Tacoma.

Mercifully, the song doesn’t involve three men from New York wailing on a Toyota Tacoma until both it and their instruments are dented beyond recognition. Instead, the aptly-named Car Alarm uses the sound of the emergency alarm as a sort of metronome to pace out their largely improv/solo-based musical style.

The video takes place on the roof of a parking garage — where it appears someone has executed one of the worst parking jobs in modern history — and is impressively executed in only one take. It begins with a burglar attempting to break into the Tacoma before running away quickly, perhaps because he noticed the trumpet player in the driver’s seat.

After the criminal’s forced entry sets off the car alarm, a man dressed in what appears to be a pink velour jumpsuit — who also looks more than a little bit like Jared Leto’s Joker — gyrates onto the screen playing a baritone saxophone to the beat of the alarm. Then a drummer emerges from the Tacoma’s bed, and the aforementioned trumpet player exits the cabin. Eventually, the horn shuts off, prompting the drummer to stomp on the bed to restart it.

As an aside — just in case you were worried that a band named “Too Many Zooz” would be traditional — the band members’ names are as follows: Matt “Doe” Muirhead (trumpet), Leo P (baritone sax), and David “King of Sludge” Parks (rhythm).

At the end of the video, the truck’s owner appears, fob in hand, to turn off the alarm. This raises a couple of questions within the established fiction of the music video.

Did the band break into the poorly parked Tacoma first, camp out for a while, and wait for someone else to attempt a rooftop burglary so they could start their song? Why does the vanity plate read “Zooz” if it’s someone else’s pickup? Is the fob man a secret fourth member of “Too Many Zooz” who’s upset at being left out of the gig?

Am I probably reading too much into a clever, fun, groovy song with a neat premise performed by a pretty rad band? Who’s to say.