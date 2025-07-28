They Beat the Toyota Camry: 10 American Cars No One Expected to Top the List

Toyota’s built its rep on what many call “bulletproof reliability”—think of the Camry, which almost always tops dependability charts and wins over buyers. Still, plenty of drivers stick with American models, whether it’s for the domestic badge, the unique engine sound, or the standout styling. Here, we’re taking a close look to see if American cars can really go toe-to-toe with the Camry by checking out ten models that either meet or beat its standards.

Understanding reliability metrics

To figure out how these vehicles stack up, we’re using RepairPal’s 1–5 reliability ratings. Every car on our list scores at least a 4.0, and that includes a mix of American-brand cars, crossovers, trucks, and vans. The ratings are based on factors like the average yearly repair cost, how often you need an unexpected service visit, and the extent of those repairs. When two cars end up with the same score, they’re simply arranged in alphabetical order.

Spotlight on reliable American vehicles

Buick Encore GX

The Buick Encore GX shines with a RepairPal reliability rating of 4.0/5.0. Under the hood, it packs a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 155 hp. It comfortably seats five and offers about 18 cubic feet of cargo space. Standard features include an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and keyless entry. With an average annual repair cost of $466 and only 0.1 unscheduled visits per year, it’s known for its smooth ride and responsive brakes—even though some might wish for more rear-seat legroom or a slightly lower starting price.

Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala also scores a 4.0/5.0 on RepairPal. You can choose between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (202 hp) or a heartier 3.6-liter V6 (305 hp). It’s celebrated for a quiet cabin and comfortable ride, fitting five adults nicely with over 18 cubic feet of trunk space. Plus, tech features include a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen and an option for a Bose audio system. The average annual repair cost here is $568, with major repairs being pretty rare at just 13% per year.

Chevrolet Malibu

The Chevrolet Malibu sticks with a 4.0/5.0 rating as well. It offers a choice between a 1.5-liter four-cylinder (160 hp) and, in older models, a spicier 2.0-liter turbo four (250 hp). You get plenty of space in the back for passengers and about 15.7 cubic feet in the trunk. While some point out that it uses hard plastics and might leave you wanting more driving excitement, it still manages an average annual repair cost of $532.

Chrysler Voyager

In the minivan corner, the Chrysler Voyager earns a 4.0/5.0 rating. It seats seven, thanks to its clever Stow ’n Go second-row seats, and is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 287 hp. Families love how easy it is to load up the kids and enjoy a quiet ride on the highway, though it does lag a bit when compared to competitors with more upscale options.

Dodge Journey

The Dodge Journey holds its own with a 4.0/5.0 rating, offering either a 2.4-liter I4 producing 173 hp or a stronger 3.6-liter V6 yielding 283 hp. It’s recognized for its stable handling and available all-wheel drive, even if the interior features might feel a bit behind the times. It comes in as a budget-friendly option with an average annual repair cost of $562.

Ford Fusion

The Ford Fusion, featuring several engine options including the popular EcoBoost variants, earns a solid 4.0/5.0 rating. Its Sync infotainment system is a plus, and an available all-wheel drive adds flexibility—even though some have noted that its heavier curb weight can affect its agility.

GMC Canyon

In the truck category, check out the GMC Canyon. It offers options like a powerful new turbocharged engine along with soft-touch materials on the inside and an easy-to-read infotainment system. All these factors help it notch up a commendable reliability score, staying competitive within its price range.

Jeep Cherokee

Off-road fans will appreciate the Jeep Cherokee. It’s built to handle rough terrain and, thanks to its well-rounded features and solid build quality, it’s managed to hold its reliability rating up over time. Many drivers find that its high standards keep them coming back as a dependable choice.

Cadillac XT5 & Chrysler Pacifica

Rounding out our list are two standout performers. The Cadillac XT5 combines style and substance, offering a luxurious yet practical option, while the Chrysler Pacifica impresses with its spacious interior and versatility. Both have carved out their niche and continue to win over drivers who are looking for dependable American rides.

By checking out these American models, you now have a detailed look at how they measure up against Toyota’s benchmark. This rundown should help you weigh your options for your next ride, making it easier to decide which vehicle best fits your needs and preferences.