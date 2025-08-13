This Engine Is Still Powering New Cars in 2025 — and It’s Practically Indestructible

Even in a time when fancy new tech and constant upgrades rule the automotive world, some engines just refuse to fade away. They’re more than old relics—they’re proof that solid engineering never goes out of style. The innovative G20E engine is a prime example. Still powering vehicles in 2025 without any changes since its debut in the early 1990s, this engine shows us what it really means to put a premium on lasting performance and predictable operation.

The Toyota 1HZ engine: A note on reliability

The Toyota 1HZ engine made its debut in 1990, built mainly for the Land Cruiser 70 Series. It wasn’t designed to be flashy like some of today’s performance engines; instead, it was all about sticking to what works. This 4.2-liter inline-six diesel churns out about 129 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. With its naturally aspirated, overhead-cam design—without turbocharging or direct injection—it delivers straightforward, no-nonsense performance.

Built with a simple cast-iron block and a forged crankshaft, the 1HZ relies on a mechanical fuel pump that handles even the not-so-great diesel fuel without much fuss. This straightforward approach not only ups the reliability factor but also makes it a favorite for rough terrains and far-flung places where high-tech fixes might not hold up.

Worldwide trust and versatility

The Toyota 1HZ engine’s global fame is a big nod to how dependable it is. It keeps vehicles running under all sorts of conditions—from the vast Australian outback to the wild African Savannah and even the scorching deserts of the Middle East. Big names like the United Nations, Médecins Sans Frontières, and the Red Cross rely on this engine for their operations, where messing up just isn’t an option.

Besides its humanitarian role, the engine is also a hit with farmers and tradespeople in rural Australia who appreciate its ease of upkeep and its ability to handle rough conditions. Its various versions, including the HZJ76 wagon, HZJ78 Troop Carrier, and HZJ79 pickup, further highlight its broad range of uses.

Engineering simplicity meets real-world practicality

What makes the Toyota 1HZ so appealing is its no-frills engineering. With gear-driven timing—which means no belts or chains to worry about—it demands minimal maintenance without sacrificing longevity. Since it skips the complex electronic systems, there’s no need for an ECU or fancy laptop diagnostics; most repairs can be handled with basic tools even when you’re off the grid.

This tough-as-nails engine has racked up some impressive mileages; there are examples that have clocked as much as 360,000 kilometers or even 626,000 kilometers without any big issues. And thanks to the worldwide availability of parts, keeping these engines running is a breeze.

How it stacks up against other engines

When you compare the 1HZ to other engines like the Toyota 1GR-FE—a 4L V6 that came on the scene in 2002—or the Mercedes-Benz OM617—a 3L inline-five turbo diesel built between 1974 and 1991—you see two very different approaches to engine building. The 1GR-FE is tuned for higher power, delivering somewhere between 236 and 270 horsepower, while the OM617 has its own reputation for going the distance over millions of miles.

A legacy that still stands strong

The Toyota 1HZ engine keeps proving itself as a reliable workhorse in a world of ever-changing technology. It plays a key role across various industries and environments around the globe, reminding us that tried-and-true engineering still has its place. Looking ahead at new automotive innovations, this engine shows that sometimes keeping things simple just works best.

Reflecting on this remarkable piece of engineering history, it’s hard not to appreciate how dependable designs like the 1HZ continue to make a difference worldwide, thanks to their enduring performance and steadfast design.