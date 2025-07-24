This Is the Last Car Sold in the US With a 5-Speed Manual Transmission

In today’s fast-changing auto world where technology and efficiency rule, manual transmissions are becoming hard to find. This shift is big news for car buffs and those watching their budgets. With modern cars mostly coming with automatics, the few models offering manual options mix a bit of nostalgia with a practical spin in a shifting market.

The decline of manual transmissions

Manual gearboxes used to be a standard in many rides, from the Honda Accord to the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Over time, though, they’ve become scarce—especially five-speed manuals. Nowadays, only enthusiast models tend to feature them, leaving everyday cars without that classic driving feel.

This move away from manual setups goes along with trends in the auto world. Advances in automatic transmission tech now let drivers enjoy smooth shifting and efficiency, so manufacturers are slowly letting manual options fade out.

Nissan Versa S: a budget-friendly exception

Amid all this, the Nissan Versa S stands out as a rare find in 2025. It’s the last new car from the factory to offer a five-speed manual transmission. Unlike the performance sports cars or niche models that typically come with manuals, the Versa S is a budget sedan. It’s been part of Nissan’s lineup since 2006 and got its third generation back in 2019. Even though it’s affordable and practical, Nissan doesn’t really push the manual option in their ads.

The Versa S is powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that pumps out 122 horsepower, with fuel ratings of 27/35/30 mpg for city, highway, and combined driving. It shares its guts with the now-discontinued K14 Nissan Micra in Europe and uses the RS5F91R five-speed transmission also seen in the Micra. The base S trim starts at $17,190, making it the lowest-priced new car in America.

While higher trims like the SV and SR come with extras like alloy wheels, smartphone mirroring, remote start, and heated front seats, they don’t offer a manual transmission. This clearly shows just how rare manuals have become—even in versatile lineups.

Manual transmission cars still around

For those who favor a more engaging drive over pure convenience, several models still offer manual transmissions beyond just five speeds. In 2025, options include the Acura Integra, Aston Martin Valour & Valiant, BMW M2, Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Ford Mustang, Honda Civic Si, and more. Most of these rides come with six-speed gearboxes, while cars like the Porsche 911 Carrera can even be optioned with a seven-speed manual.

Porsche even brought back manuals following strong demand for models like the 911 R. In 2021, more than 70% of Porsche 911 GT3 buyers opted for a manual instead of the PDK—showing that there’s still plenty of love for stick shifts among purists.

Affordability meets tradition

The budget-friendly Nissan Versa S shows that keeping manual options available isn’t just about performance—it’s also about being accessible. While models like the Mitsubishi Mirage have been phased out and alternatives such as the Honda Civic Si or Volkswagen Jetta GLI are pricier, budget-minded buyers can still grab a simple ride with a manual transmission.

Even as automakers roll out more high-tech and electric vehicles (for example, the Hyundai Venue starts at $20,200 and comes only with an automatic), there remains a spot in the market for old-school manuals. Watching this blend of tradition and modern flair unfold on our roads is definitely something to keep an eye on.