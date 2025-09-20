Her Launch Was a Total Flop — Now This Volvo Is the most wanted Classic Car for Collectors

At a time when European sports cars were gaining popularity in the United States, Volvo attempted to tap into the market with a two-seat roadster. The project was initiated by Volvo’s then-CEO Assar Gabrielsson, who had been impressed by trends in the American car industry, particularly fiberglass-bodied cars like the Chevrolet Corvette. He commissioned California-based Glasspar to develop the body, while the mechanical components were sourced from existing Volvo models.

Production of the P1900 began in 1956, with an ambitious plan for global exports. But poor structural integrity, weak performance, and inconsistent build quality led to negative internal reviews. Only 68 cars were built over two years before the model was discontinued. Despite its failure in the market, the P1900 has gained a new reputation as a collectible oddity.

A Corvette-Inspired Experiment with Glasspar’s Touch

The origins of the P1900 trace back to Gabrielsson’s 1953 trip to the U.S., where he visited Glasspar—a pioneer in fiberglass bodies. Impressed by the technology, he quickly initiated a collaboration for a Volvo-branded sports car. The idea was to produce a lightweight, modern roadster that could compete with British and Italian offerings, while appealing to American buyers accustomed to open-top motoring.

Volvo engineers developed a custom tube-frame chassis to support the fiberglass body. Under the hood was a modified version of the PV444’s 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. According to MotorTrend, twin SU carburetors, a hotter camshaft, and increased compression pushed output to 70 horsepower at 5500 rpm—decent for the era, though not competitive by sports car standards.

A prototype was unveiled at the Brussels Salon in January 1955, and a limited production run followed in 1956. But structural issues soon surfaced. The frame flexed under stress, body mountings wore down quickly, and door alignment was inconsistent. Internal testers, including Helmer Petterson, reported these concerns after a 9800-mile test drive through Southern Europe and North Africa.

Poor Reception, Limited Production, Fast Demise

Though the P1900 was originally meant for export only, Volvo reversed course and sold most of the cars in Sweden after encountering early performance and durability problems. Of the 68 units built, 38 were sold domestically. The remainder went primarily to the United States, with a few reaching Belgium and Brazil.

The 1956 model accounted for 45 units, while the final 23 cars were assembled in 1957. The car’s shortcomings included an uncomfortable ride, awkward driving ergonomics, and a clumsy gearshift borrowed from Volvo’s sedans. The tall pontoon fenders and minimalistic interior emphasized aesthetics over practicality. Luggage space behind the seats was limited, and features like window regulators and door locks were inconveniently placed.

Gunnar Engellau, who succeeded Gabrielsson as Volvo CEO in 1956, quickly halted the project and redirected the company’s focus to the Amazon sedan and what would become the far more successful P1800 coupe. The decision effectively ended Volvo’s first attempt at building a sports car.

From Engineering Flop to Collector’s Gem

Despite its early failure, the P1900 has gained value among collectors due to its rarity and unique place in Volvo’s history. Fewer than 70 were built, and far fewer survive today. Restored models, like the one featured in MotorTrend’s drive report, display a nautical design with crimson-leather interiors, chrome sailboat emblems, and curved body lines that echo Scandinavian minimalism.

Parts sourcing for restoration is complex. As reported by New Zealand’s volvoadventures.com, the P1900 shared components with various unrelated vehicles: 1935 Ford window regulators, 1950 Chevrolet taillights, and Jaguar XK120 brakes, among others. This mishmash reflects the improvisational nature of the car’s development and adds to its charm for enthusiasts.